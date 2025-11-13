Datavail and Opkey Partner to Accelerate Oracle Implementations and Do More with Less

DUBLIN, Calif. and DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opkey, provider of the first end-to-end agentic AI-native enterprise app lifecycle optimization platform, and Datavail, a leading provider of enterprise solutions and managed services, today announced an expanded partnership. Datavail will use the Opkey platform to enable faster, lower risk Oracle and enterprise application implementations, transforming how projects are delivered across the cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

Unlocking Scalable Value for Datavail Clients

The move reflects a growing trend: System Integrators and technology consultancies are under pressure to modernize quickly, automate workflows, and deliver measurable client outcomes without raising headcount. AI-native optimization is now essential for sustainable, profitable growth, particularly as mid-size SIs look to compete with industry giants and elevate their digital transformation impact. Through this partnership, Datavail’s consulting teams will integrate advanced AI and automation into every phase of project delivery. Opkey’s agentic AI-native platform enables Datavail to reduce Oracle implementation timelines by up to 50% and optimize and de-risk enterprise application delivery for their clients’ most critical business processes. Working closely with Opkey, Datavail can:

Do more with less: Deliver more projects and value with existing staff and capital, fueling organizational growth without the need to inflate the workforce.

Deliver more projects and value with existing staff and capital, fueling organizational growth without the need to inflate the workforce. Accelerate time-to-value: Speed up client project timelines by eliminating manual bottlenecks, reducing human error, and introducing self-healing automation and end-to-end test coverage.

Speed up client project timelines by eliminating manual bottlenecks, reducing human error, and introducing self-healing automation and end-to-end test coverage. Modernize delivery: Expand industry-leading test automation into configuration efficiencies, boosting competitiveness and margins even for smaller SIs with limited resources.

“Together, we’re redefining how enterprises modernize and scale,” said Gurmeet Bhatia, President, Enterprise Applications at Datavail. “Our partnership with Opkey marks a natural evolution in delivering complete digital transformation and AI-enabled managed services. By combining Datavail’s enterprise application expertise with Opkey’s AI-powered platform, we’re helping organizations modernize with confidence, speed, and continuous operational excellence — supporting mission-critical initiatives from implementation and cloud transformation to ongoing innovation and value realization.”



“Opkey’s core mission is to empower our partners to win through innovation,” said Grae Gray, Executive VP, Strategic Innovation Partners, Opkey. “We’re thrilled to help Datavail scale their delivery, differentiate their practice, and enable clients to achieve transformation goals faster than ever.”

About Opkey

Opkey delivers the industry’s first agentic AI-native platform that streamlines every step of the enterprise application journey, optimizing business processes and the complex technology stacks that support them. Powered by a purpose-built small language model trained on terabytes of business process data and infused with decades of expertise implementing and managing enterprise systems, Opkey’s platform features specialized AI agents, and hundreds of micro-agents coordinating key lifecycle phases – process management, configuration, testing, training, and support. Enhanced by thousands of pre-built test cases and advanced process and configuration mining, Opkey goes beyond automation to intelligently identify inefficiencies, recommend improvements, and adapt autonomously. The result: a self-optimizing, holistic system that transforms how enterprises implement, maintain, and scale mission-critical business applications. Learn more at www.opkey.com

About Datavail



Datavail is a trusted Oracle consulting, implementation, and managed services partner with 17+ core specializations across Cloud, On-Premises, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).Our extensive solutions portfolio spans the full Oracle technology stack — including Hyperion, PeopleSoft, E-Business Suite (EBS), Cloud Applications (ERP, HCM, SCM, EPM, and CX), Business Intelligence & Analytics, Oracle Database, and MySQL. At Datavail, we’re committed to staying ahead of the curve — helping customers embrace the latest Oracle innovations, OCI advancements, and multi-cloud strategies that connect seamlessly with platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. With an average of 12+ years of hands-on experience, our consultants deliver cutting-edge strategies that elevate technology capabilities, optimize performance across hybrid environments, and drive measurable business value in 15+ industries. Learn more at www.datavail.com

Media Contact:

opkey@bocamarketing.com