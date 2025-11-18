Opkey Expands Market-Leading Agentic AI-Native Enterprise Application Lifecycle Optimization Platform with New Workday Capabilities

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opkey , provider of the first end-to-end agentic, AI-native enterprise application lifecycle optimization platform, today announced major new enhancements designed to expand support for Workday application stacks. Building on Opkey’s market-leading Workday testing capabilities, the updates introduce powerful new Training Agent features for process recording, automated user guidance, proactive compliance monitoring, and unified web and desktop user enablement.



Unlike other solutions that require users to submit support tickets for every test or report request, Opkey gives customers full control. Workday teams can easily record, test, and update processes themselves, or enable their SI partners to do so, through an accessible, no-code interface. The result: faster testing cycles, easier governance, and dramatically reduced reliance on external consultants. Opkey slashes Workday job aid creation time by more than 90%.

A New Standard for Workday Adoption, Training & Governance

Workday customers often struggle to keep training materials, user guides and governance controls up to date as configurations and processes change across web and desktop environments, creating costly manual rework, compliance gaps and sluggish adoption. Opkey’s Training Agent automatically generates role-based, always-current training content across both Workday web interfaces and related desktop workflows.

The Opkey Training Agent for Workday helps organizations maximize their Workday ROI by delivering automated, scalable, always-up-to-date user enablement, reducing reliance on manual training cycles and consulting-dependent change management. Benefits include:

Employees solve workflow questions themselves, accelerating productivity while reducing burden on HRIS, HR operations, and IT teams. Value Beyond Workday: Opkey is the only platform that enables end-to-end testing beyond the “four walls” of Workday, validating third-party integrations and custom applications via APIs. Other solutions are limited to in-Workday testing only, leaving critical connected processes unverified. With Opkey, enterprises can confidently test, govern, and train across their full Workday tech stack and ecosystem.



Expanded Workday Capabilities

Opkey’s new Workday-focused enhancements include an upgraded Training Agent with seamless browser-based companion capabilities that work directly within the Workday environment. Beyond the extensive set of AI-generated training guides associated to Opkey's testing agent, the companion browser extension enables teams to record workflows as they happen, automatically generating step-by-step guides and contextual help for both web and desktop tasks. Training content can be easily enriched with contextual notes and business logic, ensuring that guides reflect real-world processes and continuously evolve with every test execution.

“One of the biggest challenges companies face has always been the manual effort required to keep training materials and job aids current as processes evolve,” said Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey. “With our enhanced Training Agent, that burden disappears. We’re putting real-time, in-app guidance directly at every employee’s fingertips, so organizations can accelerate adoption, reduce support tickets, and avoid costly rework during every update cycle. This is about giving Workday teams a way to keep pace with change, without having to constantly stop and rebuild documentation. It’s a smarter, more scalable foundation for continuous enablement.”

