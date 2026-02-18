Lucerne Capital Management Appoints Frank Austin as Portfolio Manager

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucerne Capital Management announced today that Frank Austin has joined the firm as a Portfolio Manager, where he will be responsible for leading the firm’s U.S. farmland investment strategy. Lucerne also noted that Austin and his investment team are currently engaged in diligence with an operating partner. Additional details will be shared if and when appropriate.

Austin’s appointment follows Lucerne’s recent announcement of its entry into U.S. farmland investing. With this announcement, the firm is providing additional information regarding the structure and organization of its farmland investment platform and inaugural fund, Rubicon I, L.P.

The farmland strategy is organized within Bramble Run, a dedicated investment pod established within Lucerne’s real assets platform. Bramble Run serves as the General Partner to the strategy’s investment vehicles, including Rubicon I, L.P. The pod is intended to provide focused investment oversight and operational expertise within Lucerne’s broader institutional framework for governance, risk management, and reporting.

Austin brings more than a decade of experience in institutional farmland investing across row and permanent crops, with professional experience spanning acquisition, underwriting, and portfolio management. Most recently, he served as Partner and Investment Director at Clear Frontier, where he was involved in the development and management of an irrigated organic farmland portfolio. Earlier in his career, Austin was a Portfolio Manager at Arbor Nutrio and began his career at Rothschild & Co., working in asset management and merchant banking.

“Frank brings a practical understanding of farmland operations alongside a disciplined investment approach,” said Thijs Hovers, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Lucerne Capital Management. “His experience across both operating and investment roles aligns well with how we evaluate real asset opportunities.”

Austin has previously commented publicly on the dynamics of organic agricultural supply chains, including challenges related to standards, enforcement, and traceability in global markets. This perspective informs the strategy’s focus on assets where operating practices and supply chains can be evaluated and monitored as part of the investment process.

Since announcing the launch of its farmland initiative, Lucerne has engaged in preliminary discussions with a range of counterparties and market participants regarding potential opportunities. These discussions are exploratory in nature and may or may not result in completed transactions.

To support portfolio oversight, Lucerne plans to integrate third-party analytics tools as part of its operating and decision-support framework. These systems are intended to assist in monitoring farm-level data, cost structures, and operational metrics across the portfolio.

Austin’s appointment reflects Lucerne’s continued focus on specialist-led strategies implemented within a consistent institutional framework. As the farmland platform evolves, Lucerne expects to provide updates to its limited partners regarding portfolio development, subject to applicable disclosures and regulatory considerations.

About Lucerne

Lucerne Capital Management, L.P. is a Greenwich, Connecticut based investment firm founded in 2000. The firm has built a 20+ year track record on fundamental research and real cash generation. The firm is known for equity portfolios in Europe and for a consistent process that 3 values price, quality, and downside control. Lucerne’s farmland investment platform extends that discipline to real assets. The approach emphasizes intrinsic value, cash flow durability, and operational excellence, combining rigorous underwriting with on-the-ground stewardship. By integrating active management, regenerative organic practices, and transparent reporting, Lucerne seeks to compound long-term value while aligning investors with the real economics of productive land. Learn more at lucernecap.com/.

