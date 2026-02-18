77% of Americans Embrace AI in Behavioral Health, But Only with Transparency and Strong Safeguards

Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey released today by Qualifacts, the leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, finds that Americans are open to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in behavioral health when it is implemented with transparency, clinician oversight, and strong privacy safeguards.

The survey reveals clear patterns in how patients are already engaging with AI, and the conditions under which they are comfortable doing so.

Key findings include:

Demand for care remains high: More than 80% say they saw a doctor or mental health professional in the past year.





The findings are detailed in the Qualifacts 2026 State of AI for Behavioral Health report, which shows early AI adoption is already underway in mental health settings and underscores that long-term acceptance will depend less on the technology itself and more on how responsibly it is implemented, particularly when personal and sensitive information is involved.

“Because clinicians deal with such deep and personal client issues, we've long known that any technology implemented for behavioral health requires a more sensitive approach to one's data," said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “When strong safeguards are met, AI can support care in ways that respect both trust and privacy.”

What’s next for 2026

As AI becomes more embedded in behavioral health workflows, the survey points to a defining challenge for the industry: building trust as deliberately as the technology itself. Adoption is already happening, but long-term success will depend on governance, certification, and clear evidence that AI improves patient care, not just efficiency.

About the survey

The data was derived from a national online survey conducted by Qualifacts via Pollfish on December 12, 2025. A total of 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older completed the survey. The study examined healthcare and behavioral health access, attitudes toward artificial intelligence, trust and privacy concerns, and expectations for oversight and international certification standards. Respondents were 56% female and 44% male. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number and may not total 100%.

