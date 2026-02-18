Big Village, A Bright Mountain Company, Joins Indie Agency News as Preferred Data and Insights Partner

Partnership gives independent agencies access to Audience Intelligence tools designed to sharpen targeting and close the data gap with holding company competitors

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) ("Bright Mountain" or the "Company"), a marketing services platform, today announced that Big Village has become a Preferred Data and Insights Partner within Indie Agency News' newly launched Preferred Partner Program.

Independent agencies are under increasing pressure to match the data capabilities of the Big 5 holding companies — often without the infrastructure or budgets to do it. A new partnership between Big Village, a Bright Mountain company, and Indie Agency News aims to change that equation.

About the Preferred Partner Program

The Indie Agency News Preferred Partner Program connects independent agencies with vetted partners across strategy, data, media, technology, and operations. This gives agency leaders trusted resources to help them grow, modernize, and compete more effectively.

A limited number of vendors are selected for this program, and each must be verified by active Indie Agency News members.

What Big Village Brings to Indie Agencies

Big Village's Audience Intelligence platform is an always-on system that helps agencies ensure their campaigns align with brand strategies. Ready-made audience segments—plus a custom onboarding feature—enable agencies to examine behaviors, media habits, and attitudes of a brand's target audiences, then translate that precision directly into media planning and programmatic targeting.

For many independent agencies, this kind of capability can serve as a meaningful differentiator when competing with larger, holding-company-backed competitors.

"Independent agencies are challenged to differentiate themselves in a crowded market and to stand out from the Big 5 agency holding companies and their subsidiaries," said Andy Davidson, President and Chief Data Officer at Big Village. "Our partnership with Indie Agency News allows us to introduce these agencies to the Audience Intelligence platform, which can help them differentiate by delivering immediately actionable insights that ensure their clients are targeting the right audiences with their initiatives."

Going Forward

As a Preferred Partner, Big Village will contribute thought leadership, insights, and resources tailored for independent agencies navigating challenges such as fragmented data, shifting consumer behavior, and rising demands for accountability and performance.

"Preferred Partners are selected because they understand the real-world challenges indie agencies face," said Doug Zanger, founder and Editor-in-Chief at Indie Agency News. "Big Village brings deep expertise in audience intelligence and decision-making, which aligns well with our mission to help independent agencies build stronger, more sustainable businesses."

The partnership reinforces Indie Agency News' commitment to curating a trusted ecosystem of partners that provide tangible value, while giving agencies access to tools and expertise that support long-term growth, differentiation, and resilience.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

About Bright Mountain and Big Village

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) brings together a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services—united by data-driven insights. Subsidiaries include Deep Focus Agency, LLC, MediaHouse, Inc., BV Insights, LLC, CL Media Holdings, LLC, and Bright Mountain, LLC d/b/a BrightStream.

Big Village is a research and analytics business that helps brands and agencies to better understand customer behavior, intentions, and attitudes to drive effective marketing and innovation. We provide fast-track learning and human-led decision support to help brands genuinely commit to knowing their customers and succeed. With over 80 years of experience in delivering high-quality data and insights, we design, build, and manage consumer insights projects and programs that enable always-on learning and generate growth for brands.

About Indie Agency News

Indie Agency News (IAN) is a digital media platform founded in 2023 dedicated to supporting, connecting, and providing visibility for independent advertising and marketing agencies worldwide. It serves as a specialized news source, covering industry trends, profiling independent creative work, and fostering a community of non-holding-company agencies.