Drive and Dive in La Paz, Baja California Sur.

La Paz, B.C.S., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we enter the second month of the year, La Paz, B.C.S., becomes the main destination to enjoy the winter, with plenty of sun, a warm breeze, and an average of 24 degrees Celsius.

An ideal way to visit this marvelous place is by car. The municipality of La Paz, B.C.S., is a wide-open desert landscape, with the scenic Federal Highway 1, or Transpeninsular Road, serving as an artery linking the city and its several towns. Opened in 1973, it is 1,711 km long and runs the length of the Baja California Peninsula from north to south.

International Airports

Get into the car at La Paz International Airport (LAP) or San José del Cabo International Airport (SJD). If you arrive at LAP, you can reach the boardwalk in downtown La Paz, BCS, in under 20 minutes.

Or, upon landing in SJD, you will begin the journey by driving two and a half hours north along Road 19 and Highway 1.

La Paz Downtown and Surrounding Areas

You could start the journey at Álvaro Obregón Boulevard, in front of La Paz promenade. This is Downtown, where you can enjoy authentic “paceño” food and mood, a unique blend of natural products, “from ranch and sea to table” dishes, long walks, and be part of this fantastic community.

After visiting downtown, start your engine and drive for 30 minutes to Del Mogote Dunes. Take Constituyentes Blvd., then the Transpeninsular Hwy., to reach an astonishing place for sandboarding.

Also from Downtown, you can head to the Scenic Highway to Pichilingue Port. Make a stop to climb and take a snapshot of the Skull Hill (Cerro de la Calavera). Over there, the bay’s view is astonishing.

After that, keep moving along to Balandra, a Natural Protected Area of more than 25 hundred hectares of pristine beaches, mangroves and dunes, and landings at El Tecolote Beach; a 30-minute drive on the Baja California Sur – La Paz – El Tecolote Highway.

La Ventana and El Sargento

Also, one hour from the downtown waterfront, you could take Road 286 to reach the La Ventana and El Sargento communities and enjoy the Gulf of California at its best. Scuba diving, snorkelling, kitesurfing, or simply gazing at the astonishing nature. Those two communities offer wide beaches and shallow waters.

Todos Santos

Another option is to head south on Route 19 to Todos Santos, a genuine magic town (pueblo mágico) with the authentic Baja Sur vibe, delicious cuisine, art galleries, and spectacular beaches. A place for hard-core surfers, for chilling out, and for feeling nature’s vibes.

This will take you only one hour from La Paz, crossing the Baja Peninsula from the Gulf of California to the Pacific Ocean, with Sahuaro Cacti as your escort.

There, La Máquina Beach is “a sanctuary for sea turtles and home to the Todos Santos Turtle Group, a key organization dedicated to sea turtle conservation in the region. This community-based group protects nests, releases hatchlings, and promotes environmental education, transforming local beaches into true natural sanctuaries”.

El Triunfo and Los Barriles

On your way back to La Paz, BCS, take Highway 1 and be ready to explore El Triunfo. A real old rancher and mining town, perfect for cycling, running, walking and trekking.

Then, one hour to the south, you will reach Los Barriles, a place known as East Cape. A pristine destination for adventure: kitesurfing, snorkelling, and sport fishing.

Remember that the winter season is ideal for experiencing the unique biodiversity of the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California. It is the time for Gray Whales, Whale Sharks, Sea Lions, turtles, rays and many more.

Throughout La Paz, B.C.S., enjoy the amazing National Parks, Flora and Fauna Protected Areas, and Biosphere Reserves.

Remember to pack all your stuff in the car or truck, including a swimsuit, shorts, sunglasses, a cap or wide-brimmed hat, long- and short-sleeved shirts, hiking boots or shoes, a bandana, flip-flops, a towel, a gallon of water, snacks, binoculars, a camera, and a printed map too, just in case the internet is not available.

Information and details

Visit the official websites of La Paz, BCS: www.golapaz.com; the Natural Protected Areas Commission, https://descubreanp.conanp.gob.mx/; and the National Water Commission, www.gob.mx/conagua, which offer information on certified tour operators, park rules, conservation guidelines, weather updates, and more.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/golapaz/#

X: https://x.com/golapaz

