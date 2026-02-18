Signifyd named to G2’s Best Commerce Software Products of 2026 list

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signifyd , an industry leader in comprehensive commerce protection , today announced its listing among the Best Commerce Software Products as determined by B-to-B peer review site G2.

This prestigious ranking recognizes the world’s best software companies and products based on an algorithmically determined score weighing customer satisfaction based on users’ reviews and market presence.

As ecommerce grows more complex with the rise of agentic commerce , the evolution of omnichannel fulfilment, and the shifting of consumer behavior, Signifyd has distinguished itself as a technology partner that provides fraud and abuse protection throughout the buying journey while removing friction to maximize conversion and revenue.

"The most meaningful validation comes directly from our customers," said Raj Ramanand, Signifyd CEO and co-founder. "Being named the Best Commerce Software Product by G2 for 2026 is a testament to our team's obsession with merchant success. We aren't just stopping bad transactions. We are giving retailers the insights needed to trust their customers, say 'yes' to more orders, unlock new markets and provide a frictionless experience for legitimate buyers. This award carries Signifyd’s name, but it belongs as much to our community of users who continue to inspire us to innovate."

The voice of the customer defines excellence

The G2 Best Software Awards are sometimes called the "People’s Choice Awards" for tech. Unlike awards judged by a small panel of experts, G2’s rankings are determined by the people who use the software every day . Signifyd’s designation as a top Commerce Software solution reflects its ability to solve real-world problems for businesses of every size, ranging from global enterprises to fast-growing, mid-market brands to the online equivalent of the corner store.

“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including Signifyd. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”

Beyond basic fraud: A comprehensive suite for modern commerce

The 2026 award highlights Signifyd’s embrace of a holistic and composable approach to commerce protection. Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform spans the full shopping journey, starting by ensuring customer account protection, providing Guaranteed Fraud Protection at checkout, adding complete chargeback protection for non-fraud disputes, offering Authorization Rate Optimization to boost bank approvals and delivering Return Insights to proactively reduce returns and power instant refunds.

The G2 Best Commerce Software recognition comes on the heels of Digital Commerce 360 naming Signifyd the 2026 leading vendor of payment security and fraud prevention for the top 1,000 retailers.

Redefining the merchant-customer relationship

In the current economic climate, consumers are continuing to tighten spending and trade down in the face of stubborn inflation. Now, more than ever, merchants can’t afford to turn down legitimate orders from good customers because of overly conservative, legacy fraud filters.

Signifyd’s AI-driven platform maximizes revenue by analyzing billions of data points across its global network to identify patterns exposing fraudsters while restoring trust to transactions with loyal customers who happen to be shopping in a new or novel way.

By automating and financially guaranteeing instant decisions, Signifyd is able to provide frictionless experiences for trusted customers purchasing through evolving sales channels while protecting retail businesses from the growing sophistication of today’s fraudsters.

About Signifyd

Signifyd is the commerce protection company. We unlock the value of the world’s commerce data so businesses of every size can stop fraud, remove friction and power growth. Our solutions maximize conversion, automate customer experience, and eliminate risk for retailers. Signifyd, which is the leading provider of payment security and fraud prevention for the Top 1000 Retailers, is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Seattle, Denver, New York, London, Belfast, Budapest, Mexico City and São Paulo.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.