AYCE Capital Announces Expansion to Alberta with Investment in Solid Technology Solutions

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYCE Capital, a leading acquirer of small to medium-sized Managed Service Providers in North America, is pleased to announce an investment in Solid Technology Solutions (“Solid Tech”), a Managed Services Provider (“MSP”) based in Edmonton, Alberta known for providing top tier service to the healthcare sector.

AYCE’s investment equips Solid Tech with additional scale and operational support, enabling the team to further elevate client service and compete more effectively in formal procurement processes. With AYCE taking on core back-office functions such as sales, finance, and vendor management, Solid Tech can dedicate even greater focus to delivering outcomes for its customers. The partnership also connects Solid Tech to AYCE’s broader MSP ecosystem, unlocking shared expertise, proven best practices, and insights that support long-term growth and operational strength.

Founded in 2008, Solid Tech quickly become a leading specialized managed service provider for the Alberta healthcare sector. Solid Tech offers managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, business continuity planning and execution, application development, cloud services, and VOIP phone services to clients across Alberta. What sets Solid Tech apart is their deep-rooted knowledge and expertise in the healthcare market. Since its founding, Solid Tech has partnered with 11 Primary Care Networks (“PCNs”) in Alberta plus healthcare specialists, general practitioners and other healthcare organizations. They know how healthcare organizations work, inside-out.

Grant Dakin, President of Solid Tech, said, “I’m genuinely excited about what this next chapter means for SolidTech. We were looking for a partner that could help us grow with intention — adding structure, resources, and long-term strength — while preserving the culture and principles that built this company. AYCE felt like the right fit on both fronts. Most importantly, this positions us to better serve our clients and invest in our team for the long haul.”

By combining capital, operational support, and a shared vision with management teams, AYCE helps MSPs grow sustainably while maintaining high service quality, customer satisfaction, and technical excellence.

“The Solid Tech team are highly effective when it comes to servicing the Alberta healthcare system” said Philip Kaczmarczyk, CEO of AYCE Capital. “We’re excited to help another great Canadian MSP grow and excited to continue to build the family of AYCE companies in Western Canada.”