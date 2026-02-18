FinTelegram Report Raises Compliance Questions Over Klyme’s Role in Gambling-Related Payment Flows

London, UK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTelegram, a cyber-finance intelligence platform focused on financial crime and regulatory risk, has raised compliance concerns involving payment facilitator Klyme and UK-based Open Banking provider Yapily, following a misdirected email that sheds light on how user complaints linked to potentially unlicensed merchants are handled.

The concerns relate to a compliance email inadvertently shared with a customer in February 2026. The message, originally intended for Klyme, outlined how a complaint concerning an online casino alleged to be operating without authorization in the Netherlands was handled within the payment flow, following a user report submitted in December 2025 regarding the same activity.

According to FinTelegram, the email suggests that the reporting user’s access to payment services may have been restricted, rather than the matter being escalated against the merchant. It also references geographic access controls in Lithuania, despite the complaint relating to alleged breaches under Dutch law.

FinTelegram’s analysis highlights Klyme’s role as the intermediary directly handling merchant integrations, including those linked to the casino referenced in the complaint, while leveraging Yapily’s Open Banking infrastructure to process transactions on its network. This positions Klyme at the operational layer of the payment flow, connecting merchants to regulated banking rails provided by Yapily.

Such structures are common in Open Banking, where infrastructure providers such as Yapily enable payment initiation while intermediaries manage merchant access. FinTelegram’s findings suggest that this layered model may allow high-risk or potentially unlicensed operators to access regulated payment infrastructure through third-party facilitators.

FinTelegram said the handling of the case raises questions around transaction monitoring, escalation processes, and the allocation of responsibility across the payment chain. The delay in responding to the initial report further highlights potential gaps in addressing higher-risk merchant activity.

As Open Banking adoption expands across Europe, infrastructure providers and intermediaries are playing an interconnected role in enabling account-to-account payments and financial data access via APIs. This has brought increased regulatory attention, particularly in sectors such as online gambling, where licensing requirements differ across jurisdictions. The findings are expected to draw regulatory attention to oversight of payment intermediaries and accountability across Open Banking payment chains.

