Stratton Capital Group Funds $18.6 Million Industrial Bridge Loan Through In-House Private Credit Platform

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratton Capital Group has successfully funded an $18.6 million transitional bridge loan for the acquisition and stabilization of a Class B industrial logistics facility located in Savannah, Georgia, deploying capital directly through its in-house private investor lending platform.

The financing supports the acquisition and repositioning of a 212,000-square-foot multi-tenant distribution and light industrial asset strategically positioned within the Savannah logistics corridor and proximity to major port and transportation infrastructure. The property is currently operating at 74% occupancy and will undergo targeted capital improvements, tenant repositioning, and structured lease-up execution as part of a disciplined stabilization strategy.

The loan was structured as a 24-month interest-only bridge facility with extension options, designed to support the sponsor’s business plan focused on operational optimization, tenant diversification, and NOI growth, positioning the asset for long-term permanent financing upon stabilization.

“This closing reflects how disciplined private credit capital is being deployed in today’s market,” said a Lantz George, Co-CEO at Stratton Capital Group. “Capital is not indiscriminate. It is selective, structure-driven, and underwriting-led. This transaction reflects alignment between asset fundamentals, sponsor execution capability, and disciplined credit structuring.”

Stratton Capital Group funded the transaction as a principal lender, underwriting and deploying private investor capital through its direct lending platform. Credit underwriting focused on in-place cash flow durability, tenant demand fundamentals, logistics-driven location demand, downside protection, and clear take-out viability through permanent financing upon stabilization.

The sponsor is a well-capitalized regional operator with a demonstrated execution history in industrial repositioning and logistics-oriented assets, bringing both operational expertise and disciplined business plan execution to the transaction.

This closing reflects broader market trends in which private credit capital is being deployed selectively toward assets with durable fundamentals, defensible locations, and structured stabilization pathways, particularly within the industrial and logistics sector where infrastructure-driven demand continues to support lender confidence.

About Stratton Capital Group

Stratton Capital Group is a direct private credit commercial real estate lender deploying in-house private investor capital through structured debt solutions nationwide. The firm originates and funds bridge, construction, and transitional financing for income-producing and value-add assets, with a focus on disciplined underwriting, principal protection, and risk-adjusted capital deployment.

