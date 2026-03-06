Stratton Capital Group Closes $38 Million Bridge Loan for Class-A Multifamily Development in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratton Capital Group announced today the successful closing of a $38 million bridge loan for the development and stabilization of a Class-A multifamily community in Fort Lauderdale’s rapidly expanding Flagler Village district, one of South Florida’s most active residential growth corridors.

The financing was structured as an 8.95% interest-only bridge facility, providing the sponsor with flexible capital to support the project through its final development phase and lease-up period. The structure allows the borrower to maintain cash flow during stabilization while positioning the asset for a permanent refinancing once the property reaches targeted occupancy levels.

The project is located in Flagler Village, a neighborhood that has transformed into a major residential and lifestyle hub within Fort Lauderdale’s urban core. Positioned just minutes from Las Olas Boulevard, the Brightline Fort Lauderdale station, and the city’s downtown employment center, the area has seen sustained population growth driven by continued corporate migration, job creation, and strong demand for high-quality rental housing.

Once completed, the development will deliver approximately 250 Class-A residential units featuring contemporary design, modern amenities, and ground-level retail designed to activate the surrounding streetscape. Residents will benefit from immediate access to dining, entertainment, and transportation infrastructure, as well as proximity to Fort Lauderdale’s waterfront and major commuter corridors connecting to Miami and Palm Beach.

Stratton Capital Group structured the $38 million bridge loan to ensure the sponsor maintains the liquidity and flexibility necessary to navigate today’s capital markets environment, where many traditional lenders remain selective on new development exposure. Bridge financing continues to play a critical role in allowing experienced developers to complete projects, stabilize assets, and transition to long-term financing strategies.

“South Florida continues to demonstrate some of the strongest multifamily fundamentals in the country,” said Lantz George, CEO at Stratton Capital Group. “This financing reflects our ability to structure flexible bridge capital for experienced sponsors in high-growth markets where demand for quality housing continues to outpace supply.”

The closing underscores Stratton Capital Group’s continued focus on providing transitional, bridge, and special-situation financing for commercial real estate projects nationwide.

About Stratton Capital Group

Stratton Capital Group is a commercial real estate lending firm focused on providing bridge loans, construction financing, and structured debt solutions for developers and investors across the United States. The firm specializes in delivering flexible capital for transitional and ground-up projects, supporting experienced sponsors with financing solutions designed to move quickly and execute with certainty in today’s competitive real estate markets.

For more information about financing opportunities, visit Stratton Capital Group or contact the firm directly.

