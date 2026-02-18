EMPLOYERS® Expands into Excess Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Bringing Over a Century of Workers’ Compensation Expertise to Self-Insurance Market

New Excess Workers’ Compensation product combines speciﬁc and aggregate coverage, predictive analytics, and advanced risk management services for self-insured employers, groups, and public entities

RENO, Nev., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), America’s workers’ comp specialist®, today announced the launch of its new Excess Workers’ Compensation insurance product, marking a strategic expansion of EMPLOYERS’ portfolio to serve large self-insured employers, groups, pools, and joint powers authorities from coast to coast.

“As the needs of employers and public entities continue to evolve, so must we,” said Katherine Antonello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Employers Holdings, Inc. “Our new Excess Workers’ Compensation insurance product represents a signiﬁcant milestone in our evolution. It expands our customer base to serve large, self-insured organizations with both strong excess coverage and sophisticated services designed to help them operate with greater clarity, conﬁdence, and control.”

For more than a century, workers’ compensation insurance has been at the core of EMPLOYERS’ business. Building on that foundation, EMPLOYERS’ new Excess Workers’ Compensation solution goes beyond traditional excess coverage to deliver a data-driven and strategic approach to excess workers’ compensation risks.

Designed for enhanced support of self-insured organizations and their producer partners, EMPLOYERS’ new product integrates:

Speciﬁc and aggregate excess workers’ compensation insurance protection

Predictive and prescriptive claims analytics

Real-time claims visibility and reporting tools

Industry benchmarking insights

On-demand loss prevention and risk advisory services

Strategic guidance on program structure and risk ﬁnancing

These capabilities provide actionable intelligence into claim trends, severity drivers, and risk exposures, enabling self-insured employers to mitigate losses, improve safety outcomes, and optimize total cost of risk.

“Having worked alongside many of the largest self-insured organizations across the nation, I saw ﬁrsthand that these large, sophisticated clients need a true risk management ally,” said Robby Swayze, Vice President of Excess Workers’ Compensation at EMPLOYERS. “That’s exactly what EMPLOYERS is built to deliver. Our cutting-edge data-driven insights, claims expertise, and advisory services give clients the visibility and actionable intelligence to transform their Excess Workers’ Compensation coverage from a cost center into a competitive advantage.”

The program is underwritten by Employers Assurance Company, rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

EMPLOYERS’ Excess Workers’ Compensation insurance is currently available in select jurisdictions nationwide. For additional details regarding product, underwriting appetite, attachment points, and services, visit:

https://www.employers.com/excess

About EMPLOYERS

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance, excess workers’ compensation, and related services (collectively “EMPLOYERS”) focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in lower hazard industries with its guaranteed cost product and self-insured enterprises with its excess workers compensation product. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset – their employees – through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, to help businesses create safer work environments.

Excess workers’ compensation insurance is offered through Employers Assurance Company, rated A (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Excess workers’ compensation coverage is not currently available in all jurisdictions. Go to https://www.employers.com/excess for more information regarding this product offering. EMPLOYERS® and America’s Workers’ Comp Specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Employers Holdings, Inc.