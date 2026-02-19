Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 19 February 2026

No. 10/2026

ISS initiates DKK 2.5 billion share buyback programme

ISS A/S (“ISS”), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces that the Board of Directors has decided to initiate a share buyback programme, under which ISS will buy back own shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 2.5 billion over a 12-month period from 19 February 2026 to 22 February 2027 at the latest, both days inclusive.

Through the share buyback programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buyback programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme will be based on the prevailing authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting from time to time.

The share buyback programme is implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

The share buyback programme will be launched on 19 February 2026 and will complete no later than 22 February 2027. The share buyback is expected to be completed in two separate tranches. The first tranche of up to DKK 1.25 billion will commence 19 February 2026 and complete no later than 7 August 2026. The second tranche to reach the total amount of up to DKK 2.5 billion is expected to commence upon conclusion of the first tranche and complete 22 February 2027 at the latest. ISS has appointed Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland (“Nordea”) as lead manager of the first tranche to execute the share buyback programme independently and without influence from ISS.

The share buyback programme will be implemented under the following framework:

The maximum total consideration for shares bought back in the period of the programme is DKK 2.5 billion.

The maximum number of shares that may be acquired under the programme is 24 million shares.

The maximum number of shares that may be bought on any single trading day will not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of ISS’ shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen (or such other trading venue as may be decided), based on the average daily trading volume during the preceding 20 trading days.

The purchase price paid in connection with acquisition of treasury shares must not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen (or such other trading venue as may be decided) at the time of acquisition. The ISS shares may not be bought at a price exceeding the higher of: (i) the share price of the last independent transaction on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out and (ii) the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

ISS may suspend or terminate the share buyback programme at any time. Such decision will be disclosed in a company announcement.

On a weekly basis ISS will issue an announcement in respect of transactions made under the share buyback programme.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com





Attachment