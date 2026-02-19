Celebrate Saudi Founding Day 2026: WINGIE Highlights Key Destinations and Cultural Experiences

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi Arabia celebrates Founding Day on February 22, marking the 1727 founding of the First Saudi State. In 2026, it aligns with Ramadan, deepening the spirit of reflection. WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in MENA, highlights Saudi Arabia as a top global destination, showcasing its rich heritage and transformation.

Riyadh

Riyadh’s Founding Day celebrations honor Ramadan with cultural programs and performances scheduled after iftar. Visitors can enjoy multi-day festivals with heritage workshops, Ardah performances, historical exhibits, and evening light shows and fireworks. Landmarks like Masmak Fortress and King Abdullah Park offer both daytime exploration and lively nightlife as the city comes alive after sunset.

Diriyah

Diriyah, the birthplace of Saudi Arabia and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, hosts exhibitions, craft markets, and performances in the Turaif District. With Ramadan shaping daily life, cultural experiences and heritage programs take place after iftar, when families gather to celebrate in cooler evening hours. Visitors can also explore the Diriyah Gate cultural district, featuring dining and shopping venues for Ramadan evenings.

AlUla

AlUla’s archaeological wonders, including Hegra and Dadan, provide a deep heritage experience. Founding Day visitors can explore ancient sites and attend seasonal cultural displays and arts events scheduled around iftar, taking advantage of evening gatherings that blend local tradition with artistic performances.

Jeddah

In Jeddah, Founding Day events are synchronized with Ramadan evening customs. Public cultural displays, historic Al Balad walks, and mixed performances take place after sunset, creating lively night environments along the Corniche and heritage districts that reflect both the city’s coastal charm and its historical roots.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com