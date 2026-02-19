Knowledge Management for the AI-Enabled Enterprise Market, 2025-2026 Research Report Featuring 5 Leading Vendors - KMS Lighthouse, Knowmax, livepro, NiCE, and Shelf

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025-2026 Knowledge Management for the AI-Enabled Enterprise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2026 will be a great year for knowledge management (KM). KM platforms are experiencing unprecedented growth, propelled by enterprise demand for AI-driven innovation and the need for real-time decision support for customers and employees. Vendors across CRM, CCaaS, WEM, and ERP are deepening their KM capabilities or integrating standalone platforms as knowledge management solidifies its role as a core business function and foundational enterprise application. Cloud-based deployments dominate the landscape, enabling agile and scalable implementations across industries.

From Archive to Action

AI has redefined KM's role, elevating it from archival storage to decision-ready intelligence. Modern KM platforms infuse machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics into every interaction, surfacing insights, anticipating needs, and tailoring responses on the fly. They learn from interaction patterns, feedback loops, and behavioral signals to transform knowledge into dynamic guidance that evolves with the enterprise.

In today's enterprise, knowledge is orchestrated. KM has evolved from passive repositories into dynamic, AI-powered platforms that deliver real-time intelligence across CX, EX, CRM, and AI systems. Acting as a strategic interface, KM connects platforms, workflows, and departments into a unified knowledge ecosystem that flows across silos and adapts with the enterprise. Whether powering self-service portals, guiding agents through complex workflows, or enabling employee onboarding, KM responds to user signals, reduces friction, accelerates resolution, and personalizes experiences at scale.

More than a delivery layer, KM has become the governance core of the AI-enabled enterprise. It ensures compliance, curates trusted sources, and manages the inputs and outputs of AI systems. In this role, KM lays the groundwork for scalable and responsible AI practices, connecting people to the information they need to act, decide, and succeed.

Authoritative analysis and RFP Q&As prospects need to select the right KM platform

2025-2026 Knowledge Management for the AI-Enabled Enterprise examines the KM market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing, and market trends driving adoption and innovation. It features five leading KM vendors - KMS Lighthouse, Knowmax, livepro, NiCE, and Shelf - whose solutions span customer-facing, agent-facing, and enterprise-wide use cases. The report is designed to help organizations identify and select the KM solution best suited to their current needs and future state, especially as they prepare for hybrid teams of human and AI agents.

The report includes detailed side-by-side comparative analyses of 150+ RFP questions and vendor responses to enable end-users seeking a KM platform to easily compare the most important features for their organization's success. (Vendor responses have been carefully reviewed and vetted by a team of leading contact center and back-office technology and operations experts during in-depth live product demonstrations.)

The report's side-by-side analyses compare a wide range of information, including:

Omnichannel/Multi-Modal Support

Artificial Intelligence (AI, GenAI, Agentic AI)

Guardrails

Integration

Content Capture, Structure, and Configuration

Knowledge Asset Lifecycle Management

Search

Customer-Facing Applications

Agent-/Employee-Facing Applications

Security and Compliance Features

and more.

Use the report as your RFP to select the best KM solution and partner for your organization.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Knowledge Management Defined

4.1 Knowledge Management Functional Components

5. 2025 Knowledge Management Market Trends and Challenges

5.1 2025 Knowledge Management Market Trends

5.2 2025 Knowledge Management Market Challenges

6. AI in the KM Ecosystem: Foundations for Intelligent Knowledge Creation and Delivery

7. Everywhere for Everyone: Search, Serve, and Support

7.1 Omnichannel and Multimodal Knowledge Management

7.2 Intelligent Search and Retrieval

7.3 Customer-Facing Knowledge Experiences

7.4 Knowledge Management for Agent and Employee Enablement

8. Knowledge Lifecycle Framework

8.1 Content Capture and Ingestion

8.2 Structuring and Contextualization

8.3 Authoring and Asset Management

8.4 Content Governance, Review, and Approval

8.5 Publication, Distribution, and Automation

9. Knowledge Management Market Activity and Projections

9.1 Knowledge Management Market Activity

9.2 Knowledge Management Market Projections

10. Knowledge Management Competitive Landscape

10.1 Company Snapshot

11. High-Level Technical Analysis

11.1 Security and Compliance

11.2 Business Intelligence, Reporting, and Dashboards

12. Pricing

12.1 Pricing for a 250-Seat Omnichannel Cloud-Based Contact Center Knowledge Management Implementation

13. Company Reports

13.1 KMS Lighthouse

14.2 Knowmax

13.4 livepro

13.4 NiCE

13.5 Shelf

14. Appendix: Contact Center as a Service Vendor Directory

