HPQ Receives First Purchase Order for 50 kg of Fumed Silica for Advanced Customer Testing

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, announces that its subsidiary, HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. (“HSPI”) [2], has received a first purchase order for 50 kilograms of fumed silica from the strategic industrial partner previously disclosed on February 12, 2026.

The material was produced by HSPI’s technology supplier, PyroGenesis Inc., utilizing the Fumed Silica Reactor (“FSR”) pilot plant. The product is currently being prepared for delivery to the customer for advanced qualification testing.

To fulfill the order, the FSR was operated in semi-continuous mode for extended production runs beyond prior test campaigns. These longer-duration operations generated critical process and engineering data that will support scale-up modeling and commercial design parameters for the proposed 1,000 tonne-per-year facility contemplated under the previously announced non-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”).

“This first purchase order marks an important operational milestone,” said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. and HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. “It demonstrates that our pilot plant is transitioning from technical validation toward commercial engagement. Equally important, the extended production runs are providing the engineering data required to responsibly design and de-risk the proposed commercial-scale facility.”

Technical Validation Supports Commercial Progression

Progress toward final agreements under the MOU remains subject to the successful completion of third-party testing and validation of fumed silica produced by the FSR pilot plant.

HSPI confirms that it has received results from production samples previously manufactured and analyzed by an independent specialty laboratory in the United States [2]. The testing evaluated chemical composition and material characteristics relevant to the targeted commercial applications and confirmed that the material meets the fundamental specifications required to advance the project.

The combination of independent laboratory validation and the recent 50 kg purchase order for advanced customer testing indicates that fumed silica produced using the FSR has achieved defined chemical and compositional benchmarks necessary to support continued commercial development efforts.

Industry Context

Fumed silica is a high-value industrial material used across cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food products, paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and construction materials. Its function as a thickening, anti-caking, rheology-modifying, and reinforcing agent makes it critical to performance and product consistency in large-volume global markets.

Conventional production methods typically rely on energy-intensive processes and centralized large-scale facilities. The FSR technology seeks to provide an alternative plasma-based approach using quartz (SiO₂) as feedstock, with the objective of reducing process complexity and eliminating the need for hazardous chemical intermediates.

“The ability to operate the FSR in extended semi-continuous mode while meeting core material specifications reinforces the engineering viability of this plasma-based approach,” P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis Inc., commented on the development. “Our objective has always been to demonstrate that fumed silica can be produced in a more energy-efficient and modular manner. These production runs represent another step in validating that the process can support commercial deployment parameters.”

Next Steps Toward Commercialization

The formation of the joint venture contemplated under the MOU remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements governing the rights and obligations of the parties. The parties currently anticipate completing such agreements by the end of Q2 2026; however, there can be no assurance that a joint venture will be formed, that definitive agreements will be executed within the anticipated timeframe, or that any resulting joint venture will be commercially viable.

“We are advancing methodically,” added Mr. Tourillon. “Independent validation, extended pilot production, and customer qualification testing are all required steps before commercial commitments are finalized. Our focus remains on aligning technical performance, engineering scalability, and market demand before moving to definitive agreements.”

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] While HSPI remains a wholly owned subsidiary of HPQ Silicon Inc., technology supplier PyroGenesis is in the final stages of exercising its option to acquire a 50% interest in HSPI, as first announced in May 2024. [2] The independent material quality analysis for test 7 were conducted by Covalent Metrology.



About HSPI the Fumed Silica Reactor (FSR)

As HSPI Technological supplier, PyroGenesis is the exclusive supplier of a plasma-based technology that uses quartz (SiO 2 ) as a raw material to produce commercial-grade fumed silica in a single and eco-friendly process while eliminating the use of harmful chemicals generated by some conventional methods. The FSR requires no additional processes to develop and prepare feedstock, and no intermediary toxic chemical-based processing. The FSR can produce fumed silica from quartz at one physical location.

When compared to some multi-step, traditional processing methods,the expected benefits of our fumed silica reactor process can generally be summarized as follows:

(1) Lower capital costs (2) Lower operating costs (3) Reduction of CO 2 emissions (4) Reduction in energy footprint (5) Elimination of purchase and storage requirements for hazardous chemicals (6) Simplified logistics/shortened production chain due to the single location, single system, single phase process, and the elimination of feedstock ingredient handling, storage, preparation/transformation, and transportation (7) Safer production environment due to absence of dangerous, toxic, or explosive chemicals





About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica and high-purity silicon, with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis’ engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges. www.pyrogenesis.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding HPQ Silicon’s Fumed Silica Reactor project. Such statements reflect management’s expectations on future performance, pilot plant testing, commercialization, financing, and strategic milestones. They involve assumptions about technology, market conditions, financing, permits, supply chains, and economic factors. However, risks—including delays, financing challenges, regulatory changes, competition, commodity prices, geopolitical factors, and market demand—may cause actual results to differ materially.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is uncertain and not guarantees of future performance. Additional risk factors are detailed in HPQ’s Annual Information Form on SEDAR+.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to HPQ Fumed Silica is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company’s website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

