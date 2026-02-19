Trex Innovations Earn Top Industry and Global Design Honors

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE:TREX] has set the standard for innovation in wood-alternative decking and railing with products Performance-Engineered™ for life outdoors. That legacy continues with new industry recognition: Pro Builder named Trex Select® Decking a 2026 MVP Award winner, while Trex Signature® X-Series™ Railing earned top honors in the global GOOD DESIGN® Awards.

“Starting with the invention of composite decking three decades ago, Trex has led the industry by continuously pushing boundaries and challenging expectations,” said Jodi Lee, senior vice president of marketing for Trex Company, the largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high-performance outdoor living products. “These recognitions reflect the strength of our innovation pipeline and our continued focus on forging the future of outdoor living with solutions that blend performance, design and real-world usability.”

2026 Pro Builder MVP Award: Trex Select ® Decking with SunComfortable™ Technology

Presented by Pro Builder, one of the residential construction industry’s most influential trade publications, the annual MVP Awards recognize products that move the market forward through meaningful innovation and practical performance. Trex Select Decking earned Bronze honors in the highly competitive Exteriors category, standing out among solutions spanning from cladding and roofing to siding, trim and outdoor building materials.

A cornerstone of Trex’s portfolio for decades, Select decking has long delivered the brand’s signature performance at an accessible price point, making it a go-to choice for builders and homeowners alike. In 2025, Trex elevated the line with a comprehensive refresh, introducing modern, on-trend color options, refined aesthetics and breakthrough performance technology.

Powered by Trex’s SunComfortable™ technology, the latest additions to the Select decking line are engineered to reflect solar energy and reduce heat absorption, helping to keep deck surfaces cooler.* Laboratory testing shows SunComfortable decking can reduce heat buildup by up to 35°F† compared to original Trex boards, bringing advanced performance to a broader range of projects and budgets.

*Trex SunComfortable™ decking stays cooler than original Trex boards, but like all decking, it will get hot in direct sun on hot days, especially darker colors. Care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

†Based on laboratory testing simulating full summer sun exposure at noon over an extended period. Colors used are Lava Rock (without SunComfortable) and Salt Flat (with SunComfortable). Actual temperature reduction may vary depending on environmental conditions, color and usage.​ Trex decking with SunComfortable technology will still get hot when high temperatures and sun converge. Care should be taken on such days to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface.

Designed for versatility across diverse conditions, Trex Select decking is fully submersible and W.U.I.-rated, making it suitable for environments ranging from coastal installations to fire-prone regions**. Its full-board profile and bending capability further enhance design flexibility, while simplifying installation for builders focused on efficiency and reliability.

Like all Trex decking, Select boards resist stains, scratches and mold and won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter – eliminating the need for sanding, staining or sealing. A simple soap-and-water cleaning is all that’s usually required to maintain its like-new appearance. Backed by a 35-year Limited Residential Warranty and a 10-year Limited Commercial Warranty***, Trex Select delivers premium design, advanced performance and long-term durability, proving that exceptional innovation doesn’t have to come at a premium price.

GOOD DESIGN ® Award: Trex Signature ® X-Series™ Railing

Trex also earned international acclaim with a GOOD DESIGN Award in the Building/Architecture Materials category for its Trex Signature X-Series Frameless Glass and Cable Railing. Founded in 1950 by former MoMA curator Edgar Kaufmann, Jr., together with such pioneers in modern design as Charles and Ray Eames, Russel Wright and George Nelson, the Good Design Awards honor outstanding achievement in design excellence, celebrating products that set global benchmarks for innovation, aesthetics and functional performance. The esteemed jury recognized Trex Signature X-Series Railing for reimagining cable and frameless glass systems through a lens of modern minimalism while dramatically simplifying installation for the trades.

At the heart of the award-winning system is the X-Series Post, a versatile, modular solution engineered to support stainless-steel cable or frameless glass infills, as well as future system expansions. Designed to function seamlessly as an end, line or corner post, it reduces SKU complexity for dealers and distributors while delivering maximum flexibility and efficiency for installers.

The system also features installer-driven innovations such as spring-loaded cables for improved tension management, push-to-connect fittings that eliminate swaging and crimping, and swivel-capable ball ends that adapt easily to stair angles and horizontal runs. Powder-coated aluminum frames and corrosion-resistant stainless-steel hardware ensure durability, even in demanding marine and coastal environments. A 50-year Limited Residential Warranty*** underscores its lasting performance and value as a design-forward investment.

“At Trex, innovation has always been about more than what’s new – it’s about what’s better,” added Lee. “These awards reinforce our commitment to delivering thoughtfully engineered products that solve real challenges while elevating the outdoor living experience.”

To learn more about Trex and these award-winning products, visit Trex.com.

**Subject to local codes; consult with your builder/inspector.

***For full details, see the Trex Limited Warranties at Trex.com/customer-support/trex-owners/warranty.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, deck lighting, outdoor kitchen components, fencing, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026). The company also holds a place on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2021-2026 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

