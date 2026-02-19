Clearsense to Present Case Study Session on IT Cost Optimization at ViVE 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearsense ®, a cloud-based healthcare data enablement platform company, announced today that CEO Jason Z. Rose has been selected to present a joint case study at ViVE 2026 with leaders from Trinity Health.

The featured panel, “IT Cost Optimization and Enterprise Strategy,” includes Rose alongside Mike Prokic, Chief IT Strategy Officer, and Nick O’Connor, CTO and Vice President of Product Engineering. It takes place live on the Palm Stage at ViVE on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 4:30 PM PT.

During the discussion, Trinity Health will share how its application decommissioning program is on track to surpass $100 million in cumulative recurring operating expense reductions, offering a repeatable blueprint for health systems navigating post-M&A complexity and rising financial pressure.

“Gartner didn’t rank cost optimization as the top CIO priority by accident,” said Rose. “Between OB3-related funding reductions, inflation, and escalating labor costs, health systems are under unprecedented pressure. At ViVE, we’re showing how Trinity Health turned application decommissioning into a disciplined financial strategy—one that’s reclaiming capital and creating lasting operational flexibility.”



Beyond the stage, Clearsense is bringing the spirit of Nashville to ViVE 2026 by hosting an exclusive dinner for health system leaders. The evening will feature a special performance by Operation Song, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that pairs professional songwriters with veterans, active-duty military members, and their families to help them tell their stories through music.

Clearsense executives will also be available for one-on-one discussions throughout the event. For health systems looking to reduce financial waste, manage merger-related complexity, or advance digital transformation initiatives, this is an opportunity to explore one of the most powerful—and underused—levers available today.

About Clearsense

Clearsense is a healthcare data enablement platform designed to help health systems optimize operating costs while revitalizing access to data. The 1Clearsense™ Platform enables large-scale decommissioning of redundant legacy applications using a disciplined, assembly line–style approach that prioritizes speed and cost impact. By retiring legacy systems while preserving access to historical data through active archiving, Clearsense helps organizations eliminate ongoing costs tied to licensing, infrastructure, and support while establishing a stronger data foundation for analytics, AI, and research. Learn more at clearsense.com.

