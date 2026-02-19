Sharplink Announces Record 46% Institutional Ownership, Brand Refresh and Expansion of Leadership Team

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharplink, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“Sharplink” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (“ETH”) and prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, today announced record level institutional ownership of its common stock.

According to the latest available Form 13F filings, institutional ownership of Sharplink’s common stock has grown to 46% as of December 31, 2025. The Company’s institutional investor base is now one of the largest among all Ethereum-focused digital asset treasury (“DAT”) companies.

Joseph Chalom, CEO of Sharplink, stated, “This record level of institutional ownership confirms that sophisticated investors want disciplined execution and institutional-grade risk management. Many of these investors are choosing Sharplink because of our focus on productivity — Sharplink stakes nearly 100% of its ETH holdings and has staked our holdings since the beginning. Even during volatile markets, we continue growing our ETH concentration per share. No matter the price of the underlying asset, institutions know they can trust us to keep generating long-term value for our stockholders.”

During the fourth quarter, Sharplink added approximately 60 new institutional investors. As of February 15, 2026, the Company held 867,798(1) ETH, valued at approximately $1.72 billion. Since June 2025, Sharplink has generated 13,615(2) ETH in staking rewards, all of which have accrued to stockholders.

(1) Total ETH holdings are comprised of 587,232 native ETH, 225,429 ETH as-if redeemed from LsETH and 55,137 ETH as-if redeemed from WeETH.

(2) Total staking rewards are comprised of 4,560 native staking rewards, 8,906 as-if redeemed LsETH staking rewards and 149 as-if redeemed WeETH staking rewards.

Rebrand Reflects Next Phase of Growth

Sharplink also announced a comprehensive brand refresh, including a redesigned website – found at www.sharplink.com – featuring an updated investor relations page, Ethereum opportunity page, treasury dashboard and more. The Company’s new tagline, “Ethereum with an Edge,” reflects its commitment to yield productivity, operational rigor and institutional-grade execution, while staying exclusively focused on growing the Ethereum ecosystem.

“This evolution reflects alignment between Sharplink’s brand and our mission to be the most productive and durable Ethereum vehicle available to investors,” noted Mandy Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer of Sharplink. “Sharplink has and will remain focused on transparency, measurable results and Ethereum advocacy. Our brand now reflects that focus and alignment with both our institutional and retail investors.”

Leadership Expansion

Sharplink also announced the appointment of veteran cryptocurrency journalist Steven Ehrlich as Head of Research and Communications. Ehrlich previously led digital asset coverage at Forbes as Senior Editor and Director of Research, Digital Assets. Most recently, he served as Executive Editor of Unchained and hosts the weekly crypto and macro podcast, Bits + Bips: The Interview.

In this role, Ehrlich is charged with enhancing the Company’s engagement with both retail and institutional audiences to amplify Sharplink’s mission to provide investors smarter access to the long term Ethereum opportunity.

