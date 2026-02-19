REV Announces Strategic Asset Monetization, Corporate Rebranding and Marketing Program

REV transaction with Major Gold Corp. will unlock value of Chibougamau gold properties

Corporate rebranding will highlight REV’s Aden Dome Project and its targeting of America’s Northern Great Plains states for Helium and Natural Hydrogen

REV maintains strong exposure to Canada’s first-ever Natural Hydrogen discoveries in Saskatchewan with ownership of 6 million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp.



New REV Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/biOHmBtI8ns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX) is pleased to announce a strategic transaction to unlock the value of its gold assets in Northern Quebec, allowing for an intense focus on the upside potential of its Helium and Natural Hydrogen interests in America’s Northern Great Plains including along the Montana border with Alberta and Saskatchewan. Concurrently, REV has initiated a corporate rebranding with a new logo and soon-to-be-launched new website in advance of efforts to increase exposure of REV Exploration in the United States and Europe (www.REVexploration.com).

Strategic Asset Monetization – Deal with Major Gold Corp.

REV has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement with Major Gold Corp. (‘MGC”), a British Columbia reporting issuer, pursuant to which MGC will acquire a 100% interest in REV’s package of mining claims (the “Assets”) comprising approximately 50,000 hectares in the Chibougamau region of Quebec;

(‘MGC”), a British Columbia reporting issuer, pursuant to which MGC will acquire a 100% interest in REV’s package of mining claims (the “Assets”) comprising approximately 50,000 hectares in the Chibougamau region of Quebec; REV will receive 12,400,000 common shares in the capital of MGC (the “Transaction”) and is expected to become the majority shareholder of MGC. At a future date, REV may consider a distribution of shares in Major Gold as a “special dividend” to REV shareholders;

Major Gold Corp. is planning to commence a drill program in the Chibougamau Camp in the coming weeks and is also anticipating pursuing a listing of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).



Helium & Natural Hydrogen - Northern Great Plains

REV is assembling a package of high-value Helium and Natural Hydrogen drill targets on the Montana border with Alberta and Saskatchewan, highlighted by its drill-ready Aden Dome asset, and has also initiated a land acquisition program targeting Helium and Natural Hydrogen discoveries in America’s Northern Great Plains (refer to Feb. 4, 2026 news release);

Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power’s Chief Geoscientist, is REV’s Lead Technical Advisor and has a deep knowledge of industrial gases and how structures hosting deposits of Helium and Natural Hydrogen extend from Saskatchewan and Alberta into America’s Northern Great Plains states;

REV owns 6 million shares or approximately 5% of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) which recently reported Canada’s first-ever drilling discovery of a Natural Hydrogen system near Central Butte, Saskatchewan.



Corporate Rebranding and Marketing Programs

REV has unveiled a new corporate logo, reflective of its emphasis on America’s Northern Great Plains states, and will soon launch a new website at www.REVexploration.com with the intent to leverage a much larger audience in the United States and overseas;

Further to its agreement announced October 3, 2025, REV has completed payment of $250,000 (USD) to i2i Marketing Group , LLC, a Florida-based firm, to provide corporate marketing and investor awareness services to REV;

, LLC, a Florida-based firm, to provide corporate marketing and investor awareness services to REV; REV has entered into an agreement with Stockchain Capital, LLC to provide Investor Relations services tailored to a German audience (see details further below).



Mr. Jordan Potts, REV Exploration CEO, commented: “The transaction with Major Gold is value accretive as REV will own a large share position in a company with very aggressive plans for exploration across a portfolio of properties representing one of the largest land positions after IAMGOLD in the entire Chibougamau Gold Camp. This will allow REV to focus its energies and capital on becoming a leading Helium and Natural Hydrogen company focused on America’s Northern Great Plains and the Montana-Alberta, Montana-Saskatchewan border areas. After completing a $5.8 million private placement in January 2026, with Eric Sprott as the lead order, REV Exploration has a strong treasury, 5% ownership of MAX Power, and an attractive share structure with only 53 million shares outstanding and 4.2 million warrants. The corporate rebranding is aimed at significantly expanding investor awareness of REV in the United States.”

REV-Major Gold Mineral Property Purchase Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, REV will transfer a 100% interest in the Assets to MGC in exchange for 12,400,000 common shares in the capital of MGC (the “Transaction”). Following completion of the Transaction, REV is expected to be the majority shareholder of MGC. In addition, the Agreement provides that REV will have the right to nominate two members to the board of directors of MGC. No finder’s fees are payable in connection with the Transaction.

MGC is currently anticipating pursuing a listing of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the completion of additional financing.

REV views the Transaction as a strategic opportunity to unlock value from the Chibougamau asset package, which had not been a core focus of the Company’s current exploration strategy, while retaining meaningful exposure and influence through a significant equity position. REV intends to remain a strong, long-term and supportive shareholder of MGC and to work closely with the company to advance the Assets in a capital-efficient manner. Following completion of the Transaction, REV will further accelerate its efforts toward advancing its flagship Aden Dome asset and other Helium and Natural Hydrogen interests it may acquire.

Closing of the Transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable.

Marketing/Investor Relations Agreement

Effective February 13, 2026, REV entered into a consulting agreement (the “Agreement”) with Stockchain Capital, LLC (“Stockchain”) to provide investor relations services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable securities legislation.

Stockchain is a capital markets advisory and communications firm whose principal is Hai Nam Tran. Stockchain’s business address is 3833 Powerline Rd., Suite 801-T, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33309, USA, and the firm can be contacted at llc@stockchain.io.

Neither Stockchain nor its principals currently own any securities of the Company; however, they may purchase securities of the Company from time to time for investment purposes. Stockchain and its principals are at arm’s length to the Company.

Under the Agreement, Stockchain will provide investor relations services targeted toward a German investor audience and will disseminate Company-approved information to increase public awareness in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

The Agreement has a term of twelve (12) weeks and provides for a consulting fee of USD $240,000 payable in a single installment from the Company’s working capital. The Agreement is subject to approval of the TSXV.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors in Western Canada and the Western United States. The Company has acquired a 100% interest in a series of PNG leases along the Alberta–Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project, and also owns 6 million shares or approximately 5% of MAX Power Mining Corp. which recently made Canada’s first-ever drilling discovery of Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 –325 Howe Street,

B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the transaction contemplated by the mineral property purchase agreement; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of all required regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approvals; the anticipated ownership position and governance rights of REV in Major Gold Corp. following closing; Major Gold Corp.’s intention to pursue a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and complete additional financing; the anticipated advancement, development, and potential value of the Asset to REV and or its shareholders; REV’s future exploration, development, and capital allocation plans, including its continued focus on the Aden Dome project; and the expected benefits of the Transaction to REV and its shareholders.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and estimates as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the ability of the parties to complete the Transaction on the terms described or at all, satisfy closing conditions, obtain all required regulatory and Exchange approvals, complete any necessary financing, and maintain general business, market, regulatory, and economic conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Transaction may not be completed as anticipated or at all; the risk that required regulatory, Exchange, or third-party approvals are not obtained on a timely basis or on acceptable terms; financing risk; changes in market conditions; fluctuations in commodity prices; exploration and operational risks; early-stage project risks; the absence of defined mineral resources or reserves; uncertainties inherent in mineral exploration and development; environmental, permitting, and regulatory risks; reliance on key management and technical personnel; and other risks and uncertainties inherent in the mineral exploration industry.

Additional risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company are described in detail in the Company’s most recently filed annual information form, management’s discussion and analysis, and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are encouraged to review these filings for a more complete discussion of the risks facing the Company. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.