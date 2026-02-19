GoGo AI Network Portfolio Company Algo8 Deploys AI Decision Support System to Optimize Energy Use at Major Indian Steel & Infrastructure Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGo AI Network Inc. (CSE: GOGO) (OTC: GOGAF) (FSE: 4E9) (“GoGo AI” or the “Company”) today announced that its portfolio company, Algo8 Industrial AI (“Algo8”), has successfully deployed an AI-based decision support system for a major publicly listed Indian steel and infrastructure group (customer name withheld for confidentiality).

Key highlights

Optimization trials indicated average export power savings of approximately 4.39 megawatts (MW), improved export efficiency, and a significant reduction in infirm/unscheduled power, with no adverse impact on production throughput.

Digitalized operational logbooks improved workforce productivity by approximately 10.3 labor hours per day (more than 3,700 hours annually).

The deployment includes a Power Schedule Mode that automates forward-looking power distribution plans to improve coordination across production, load distribution, and power management teams.

Deployment scope: integrated, energy-intensive steel operations

The customer operates complex steelmaking facilities incorporating Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs), Ladle Refining Furnaces (LRFs), auxiliary steelmaking units, and a dedicated captive power plant. Balancing real-time power demand across these assets is critical under fluctuating load conditions, where inefficient energy allocation can create material operating costs.

Solution overview: Algo8’s PlantBrain platform

Algo8’s PlantBrain platform uses machine-learning models to analyze real-time power consumption and generate actionable recommendations to help operators:

Optimize power utilization across operational units

Recommend start/stop strategies for refining furnaces

Predict optimal ramp-up and ramp-down levels for captive power generation

Improve utilization of import limits and reduce unnecessary power wastage

Power scheduling and operational resilience

The Power Schedule Mode enables automated generation of forward-looking power distribution plans, improving visibility and cross-functional alignment, particularly during unplanned events or system constraints.

Strategic importance for GoGo AI Network

“This deployment reflects the growing adoption of industrial AI solutions across large-scale manufacturing environments,” said Brandon Kou, President of GoGo AI Network Inc. “Algo8’s ability to deliver measurable efficiency gains for major industrial enterprises underscores the strength of its technology platform and reinforces our investment thesis focused on scalable, revenue-generating AI companies.”

“This implementation highlights the role AI can play in optimizing complex energy systems,” said Nandan Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder of Algo8. “We are excited to support our customer in advancing intelligent and sustainable industrial operations.”

About GoGo AI Network Inc.

GoGo AI Network Inc. is an investment issuer focused on identifying, investing in, and supporting early-stage and growth-stage companies developing artificial intelligence, automation, and next-generation software technologies. The Company targets opportunities across multiple sectors and geographies and seeks to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, active portfolio support, and the strategic monetization of its investments over time.

About Algo8 Industrial AI

Algo8 Industrial AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company building the operating system for modern industry. The Company develops and deploys advanced AI, machine learning, and computer vision platforms that enable manufacturers and infrastructure operators to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and reduce downtime in real time. Its unified industrial intelligence platform integrates seamlessly with existing systems, transforming operational data into actionable insights across large-scale facilities. Algo8 serves heavy industry, manufacturing, and infrastructure clients globally, supporting digital transformation and long-term operational resilience.

