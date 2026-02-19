NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Launch of New Platform Designed to Solve ‘Intent Gap’ Bottleneck

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Closing the Intent-to-Execution Gap May Define Next Wave of AI Investment,” featuring Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS).

Traditional input devices such as keyboards, controllers and voice assistants introduce latency or context limitations that restrict autonomous systems. For AI agents to perform real-world tasks, they require a continuous flow of high-resolution signals that reflect user intent instantly and accurately. This “intent gap” has created a “capabilities overhang” where the reasoning power of modern agents remains physically bottlenecked by the high-friction, low-resolution interfaces of the past.

Wearable Devices positions ai6 Labs as a direct response to this challenge. The lab aims to create a neural ecosystem capable of decoding biological signals into machine-readable data, effectively forming a “digital nervous system” linking human intention to AI-driven action.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software and advanced AI algorithms, the company’s consumer products — the Mudra Band and Mudra Link — are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity and extended reality (XR). In the business sector, the company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/VR/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets.

For further information, visit the company’s website at www.WearableDevices.co.il.

