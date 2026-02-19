Just Salad Opens in Massapequa Park, New York

Massapequa Park, New York, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, introduces its new location in Massapequa Park, New York, located at 4962 Merrick Road, providing accessible, plant-centric meals for the Massapequa Park and surrounding communities.

At Just Salad, health and sustainability are built into every meal, serving approachable, flavor-packed meals. This means homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, chef-designed recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. A leader in sustainable dining for two decades, Just Salad is best known for its reusable bowl program, which rewards guests with a free topping for every reuse, proving that small choices can add up to meaningful impact.

Just Salad invites the Massapequa Park community to feast on flavor with a full week of Grand Opening promotions:

Monday, Feb. 23: Giveback Day 1 ! For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to ReWild Long Island.

For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to ReWild Long Island. Tuesday, Feb. 24 – Wednesday, Feb. 25: $5 Meal Days 2 ! Get a $5 chef-designed salad, wrap, warm bowl or market plate all day long.

Get a $5 chef-designed salad, wrap, warm bowl or market plate all day long. Thursday, Feb. 26: Community Workers Day 3 ! Community workers get one $5 chef-designed meal.

Community workers get one $5 chef-designed meal. Friday, Feb. 27 – Sunday, March 1: $5 VIP Bowl Day 4 ! Bring or purchase a Just Salad reusable bowl, get a $5 chef-designed salad or warm bowl.

Bring or purchase a Just Salad reusable bowl, get a $5 chef-designed salad or warm bowl. Monday, March 2 – Friday, March 20: Reusable Bowl Happy Hour5 Bring or buy a reusable bowl for a $9.69 salad or warm bowl, weekdays from 3 - 6 P.M.

“Our opening in Massapequa Park plays a major role in Just Salad’s continued growth across Long Island, as we close in on double digit restaurant count within the area,” said Jen Lally, Chief Marketing Officer at Just Salad. “Just Salad is known for its approachable, flavor-packed meals featuring freshly-prepped produce, house-made dressings and high-quality ingredients, and we look forward to being part of the community’s movement towards prioritizing health and sustainability.”

Join JS Rewards for free mystery bowl items after each purchase6 and monthly freebies available to all members (simply by downloading the Just Salad app). Earn free menu items – salads, warm bowls, smoothies, snacks, or drinks – or dollars-off discounts. Some rewards are unlocked through JS Rewards’ stamp program, in which collecting stamps unlocks free menu items from salads to market plates.

Just Salad also offers ‘Build Your Own’ Market Plates, inviting guests to craft warm, protein-packed meals exactly how they crave them. Guests choose each part of the plate – from base to dressing – using fresh, flavorful ingredients prepared daily.

Just Salad in Massapequa Park is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit JustSalad.com/location/127-massapequa-park.

FAQ Guide

Q: What is Just Salad?

A: Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant brand with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, serving craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites.

Q: How is Just Salad sustainable?

A: Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable bowl program, rewarding guests with a free topping for every reuse. Just Salad also carbon labels its menu and offers a Climatarian category to help guests make more climate-conscious choices.

Q: What is Just Salad’s reusable bowl program?

A: Just Salad has offered reusable bowls since its founding in 2006. At all Just Salad locations, guests can order a salad or warm bowl in reusable bowls. Every time guests reuse their bowls, they help reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions and water use7 for a healthier planet.

Q: Where does Just Salad have locations?

A: Just Salad has more than 100 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 100 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.







