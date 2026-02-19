CBIZ Releases Q1 2026 Mid-Market Pulse Report: Business Leaders Prioritize Cost, Talent, and Tech Strategy

Cleveland, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading national professional services advisor, today announced the release of its Q1 2026 Mid-Market Pulse Report, offering fresh insight into how middle-market business leaders are navigating today’s challenges and planning for growth in a complex economic environment.

The report, based on insights from more than 1,300 CBIZ clients and client service professionals, highlights key strategic priorities and top areas of concern for businesses in 2026.

“The data shows that middle-market companies are approaching 2026 with a balance of cautious optimism and intent,” said Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ. “They’re not pulling back. Instead, they’re prioritizing efficiency, investing in talent, and moving deliberately on technology. That signals a pragmatic confidence, even amid ongoing economic pressure.”

Key Findings:

84% of middle-market businesses are prioritizing cost optimization and productivity

of middle-market businesses are prioritizing 43% are investing in talent acquisition and retention

are investing in 41% report concerns about technology and AI modernization

report concerns about 41% are challenged by rising labor costs

are challenged by Leaders across sectors also cited pricing pressures, working capital constraints, and shifting customer demand as key influences on 2026 planning

From Insight to Impact: CBIZ Launches Insights. Applied.

Drawing on direct feedback from middle-market leaders, including the priorities highlighted in this Q1 2026 Mid-Market Pulse Report, CBIZ has launched Insights. Applied., designed to help organizations turn strategy into action. Leaders today are focused on performance, margin protection, and innovation, and Insights. Applied. is built with those priorities in mind.

About the CBIZ Mid-Market Pulse Report

The CBIZ Mid-Market Pulse Report combines client sentiment and advisor insights to deliver a timely snapshot of middle-market strategy and performance expectations. The Q1 2026 edition reflects feedback collected across CBIZ’s national footprint, with representation from key industries and business functions.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses nationwide. With industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers actionable insights to help clients anticipate what is next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 9,500 team members across 23 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.