CBIZ Elevates Peter Scavuzzo to Oversee Unified Technology Organization

Cleveland, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading national professional services advisor, announced today that Peter Scavuzzo has been elevated to Senior Vice President, Chief Information & Technology Officer and will continue to serve as President of CBIZ Technology. He succeeds Chief Information Officer, John Fleischer, who is retiring after 12 years with CBIZ. As part of a planned transition, Scavuzzo will assume the expanded role on May 1.

“Technology—particularly AI—is an increasingly important driver of how we deliver value to our clients,” said Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, Inc. “By bringing enterprise IT and Business Transformation and Innovation together under Peter’s leadership, we are advancing Technology, Data, and AI as an enterprise-wide capability. This will enable us to deliver greater insights and value to our clients supporting long-term revenue growth while driving efficiency.”

“On behalf of the entire CBIZ team, I thank John for his exceptional leadership and numerous contributions,” said Jerry Grisko. “He developed a robust, service-focused IT organization, enhanced our infrastructure and cybersecurity, and supported our business’ growth and integration over the years. We appreciate his invaluable contributions and wish him all the best in retirement.”

In Peter’s current role as CBIZ’s Chief Strategy Officer and National Leader of Technology, Scavuzzo has driven initiatives in enterprise transformation, innovation, AI, and business intelligence for CBIZ and its clients. As part of his expanded role, he will integrate CBIZ’s enterprise IT, client-facing solutions, and the Business Transformation and Innovation team under unified leadership, aligning technology investments with business goals to deliver accelerated results. His focus will include aligning technology with business needs, managing the technology portfolio, and ensuring business continuity. With a background in computer engineering and accounting, Peter combines strategic vision with superior execution.

“I’m honored to lead our newly unified technology function and continue building on the strong foundation that John and our teams have established,” said Scavuzzo. “Technology is essential for all functions at CBIZ and for our clients. By integrating leadership of enterprise IT with CBIZ Technology, we will better align investments with strategic goals, enhance resilience and security, accelerate delivery, and ensure that the business—and our clients—remain at the center of every decision.”

Scavuzzo joined CBIZ in 2024 following its acquisition of Marcum LLP, where he served as Chief Information & Digital Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Marcum Technology. In this role, he led innovation initiatives, like the Marcum Labs incubator, and managed growth through more than 50 M&A deals. He has more than 25 years of experience and holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and a Master of Science in Telecommunication Networks from Polytechnic University.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses nationwide. With industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers actionable insights to help clients anticipate what is next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 9,500 team members across 23 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

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