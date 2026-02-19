Cayosoft Captures Record Market Momentum in 2025 Amid Rising Demand for Operational Resilience and Modernization

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft , the undisputed leader in Microsoft hybrid Active Directory (AD), Entra ID, and Microsoft 365 management, monitoring, and recovery, today reported record growth, product innovation and customer momentum in 2025. Cayosoft significantly expanded its presence across enterprise and government sectors, adding the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), U.S. Department of War (DoW), CCL Industries, athenahealth, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, and Heartland Coca-Cola, among others. The company also invested in new technology innovations and earned industry accolades from Gartner, CISA, and other organizations.

“2025 was a ground-breaking growth year for Cayosoft. We delivered mission-critical value to customers who rely on us to secure and operate the Microsoft identity systems that keep their businesses running,” said Bob Bobel, CEO of Cayosoft. “Our team’s relentless focus on high customer satisfaction and continuous platform innovation undoubtedly helped us achieve these milestones, and we’re proud to support the organizations with the most demanding identity and resilience requirements.”

Used by 90% of large organizations worldwide, Microsoft Active Directory and Entra ID remain the backbone of enterprise identity, serving as the central hub for managing permissions, logins, and access. Cayosoft delivers the industry’s only unified solution for identity security and operational resilience that supports all on-premises and cloud Microsoft environments, including Active Directory, Entra ID, Microsoft 365, and Intune.

In addition to expanding its customer base, Cayosoft achieved other significant milestones and accolades last year, including:

Industry Recognition & Analyst Validation

In 2025, Cayosoft earned expanded industry and analyst acclaim, including:

Named a finalist for the InfoWorld 2025 Technology of the Year Award in Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery.

in Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery. Affirmed the technical and economic advantages of Cayosoft Guardian Instant Forest Recovery by analyst firm Paradigm Technica , validating that the Cayosoft solution is at least 99% faster than specialized or general-purpose alternatives—setting a new industry benchmark for identity resilience.

, validating that the Cayosoft solution is at least 99% faster than specialized or general-purpose alternatives—setting a new industry benchmark for identity resilience. Featured in seven Gartner reports in the last 12 months, including a newly released January 2026 report, Market Guide for Microsoft 365 Governance Tools, reinforcing Cayosoft’s growing influence and credibility with prominent analysts and enterprise buyers.

in the last 12 months, including a newly released January 2026 report, Market Guide for Microsoft 365 Governance Tools, reinforcing Cayosoft’s growing influence and credibility with prominent analysts and enterprise buyers. Recognized by CISA and listed on the Secure by Design page, validating Cayosoft’s secure-by-default approach to identity governance and resilience.

Product Adoption, Innovation & Velocity

Cayosoft’s innovation engine saw one of its biggest years ever:



Secured SOC 2 Type II certification, reinforcing its commitment to enterprise-grade security and compliance and confirming that Cayosoft maintains robust, independently audited security controls that perform effectively over an extended period.

Delivered over 148 net-new features and enhancements in Cayosoft’s core platform in 2025, reflecting one of the most active innovation cycles in the company’s history.

Released Cayosoft Guardian Protector , the industry’s first free, always-on threat detection for Active Directory and Entra ID.

, the industry’s first free, always-on threat detection for Active Directory and Entra ID. Announced the upcoming Cayosoft Guardian SaaS to be generally available in Q2 2026.

Business Momentum, Customer Expansion & Adoption

Cayosoft reported 76% year-over-year annual recurring revenue growth, driven by:

A significant increase in net-new enterprise customers and expanding adoption across highly regulated industries and complex environments.

Continued strength in legacy AD vendor tool replacement business from Quest Software and Semperis.

Strong demand and traction from large enterprises and state, local and federal government organizations, including: Heartland Coca-Cola Australian Trade and Investment Commission Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) CCL Industries athenahealth Internal Revenue Service (IRS) U.S. Department of War (DoW) Yukon Hospital Organization





“The level of risk reduction and operational peace of mind Cayosoft delivers is transformative for any organization and a big reason for their continued success with enterprises and governmental agencies,” said Jack Poller, Principal Analyst at Paradigm Technica. “Cayosoft Guardian Instant Forest Recovery reduces catastrophic downtime costs by 99%, delivering full AD forest recovery in minutes rather than days. Legacy approaches are slow, manual, and vulnerable to reinfection, but Cayosoft’s instant recovery model provides a clean, pre-validated forest that is at least 99% faster than alternative methods—transforming recovery from a multi-day crisis into a predictable, minutes-long continuity event.”

For more information about Cayosoft’s solutions for managing and protecting the modern Microsoft enterprise, visit cayosoft.com .

About Cayosoft

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Microsoft 365, Intune, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant AD forest recovery, in contrast to the hours, days, and weeks traditional solutions require. Satisfaction with Cayosoft is exceptionally high, with an average customer retention rate of 99% over the past three years.

To learn more, visit cayosoft.com and follow @cayosoft on LinkedIn , X/Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

cayosoft@merrittgrp.com