Virtuozzo Unifies its Cloud Technologies into Single Product Platform Reducing Cost and Complexity

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, a leader in operating system and related software for cloud service providers and SaaS companies, today announced the unification of its virtualization, storage, networking, and application management technologies into a single, integrated platform, simplifying operations and reducing infrastructure costs.

The unified Virtuozzo product gives users a cohesive solution built on one core architecture and interface. By simplifying operations, Virtuozzo is helping accelerate deploying and monetizing cloud offerings that include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Virtual Desktop as a Service (VDaaS), AI as a Service (AIaaS), and Database as a Service (DBaaS).

“Cloud infrastructure should enable innovation — not constrain it,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO, Virtuozzo. “Service providers and SaaS companies need simplicity, control, and attractive economics. We want to become the operating system and foundation for modern cloud businesses. One product, one architecture, one experience — to help providers innovate faster while helping to deliver more profitable cloud-based solutions.”

Industry analysts report worldwide cloud spending growth, reflecting accelerating demand for scalable and cost-efficient platforms. Virtuozzo’s strategic shift reflects broader market dynamics reshaping the cloud ecosystem.

Efficiency through a single architecture: By consolidating multiple technologies under one software core, Virtuozzo reduces operational complexity and improves performance through kernel-level optimization.



Improved economics: Predictable pricing and efficient resource utilization help providers protect margins amid rising infrastructure costs.



Flexibility for service providers: Customers can deploy and customize the system based on their business models while maintaining a consistent operational framework.



Independence and sovereignty: The platform enables organizations to run their own sovereign cloud environments and maintain data control.





The Virtuozzo software will support multi-tenant, multi-cluster implementations specifically tailored for cloud service providers and SaaS companies. A simple upgrade – not a migration – that delivers new flexibility and simplicity for users, along with even higher performance while helping to reduce operational costs.

Virtuozzo will no longer position separate standalone products. The new subsystems of the product will be named Infrastructure, Storage, Server, and Application Management. Virtuozzo also offers a cloud-based solution.

Virtuozzo will release the following product enhancements this year: single kernel, single interface starting with Infrastructure and Server, operating system containers integrated into Infrastructure, added operations support system (OSS) and business support system (BSS) capabilities into the platform, and more.

Pricing has been simplified, with one model for Virtuozzo overall. This replaces multiple pricing models and licenses.

Availability

Virtuozzo will release unified product enhancements on an ongoing basis. New product naming is effective immediately. Pricing details will be shared within the next 30 days. To learn more, visit https://virtuozzo.com , or contact Virtuozzo.