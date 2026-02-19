STV Unveils 2026–2028 Strategic Plan to Accelerate Performance and Client Impact

New York, NY, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STV today announced the launch of its 2026–2028 Strategic Plan, “Performance Accelerated,” outlining how the firm will sharpen its focus, expand in high-growth markets and geographies and evolve how it delivers value to clients as infrastructure demands continue to accelerate across North America.

The plan builds on the momentum of STV’s 2023–2025 strategy and reflects the changing infrastructure landscape, including rising power demand, supply chain reorganization and changing expectations on infrastructure-focused professional services companies. STV will invest in solutions that help clients navigate uncertainty with confidence.

“Our strategy reflects the forces reshaping infrastructure today while positioning STV to accelerate our performance and bring our clients the clarity needed to navigate complex challenges,” said Greg Kelly, CEO at STV. “This plan also aligns our expertise, technology and talent so STV stands out as the leading firm that delivers the confidence our clients rely on to make the impact that matters most to our communities.”

STV’s plan centers on three strategic priorities:

Expand STV’s Business by focusing growth in high-demand markets and geographies, developing capabilities in power services and strengthening private-sector client relationships.

by focusing growth in high-demand markets and geographies, developing capabilities in power services and strengthening private-sector client relationships. Elevate STV’s People by investing in training and skills that prepare team members to solve complex challenges now and for the future.

by investing in training and skills that prepare team members to solve complex challenges now and for the future. Evolve STV’s Operations through harnessing technology, refining project delivery methods and accelerating schedules.

The Strategic Plan reinforces STV’s position as a trusted partner known for technical excellence, sound judgment and a local-first approach supported by national expertise – helping clients move forward with confidence as infrastructure needs continue to evolve.

# # #

About STV

STV is one of the top infrastructure-focused professional services firms in North America. Founded in 1912, STV advises, plans, designs, engineers and delivers the infrastructure that powers local economies, including transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 65 offices and 3,300 employees who reimagine the solutions and structures that connect our communities. The firm is ranked 34th in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. Learn more at stvinc.com.

