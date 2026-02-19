HSMAI HONORED LA PAZ TOURISM TRUST WITH A GOLD ADRIAN AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING TRAVEL MARKETING

La Paz, B.C.S., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Paz Tourism Trust has been recognized for marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) and was honoured at the 2026 Adrian Awards Celebration, which took place on February 18 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Now in its 69th year, the Adrian Awards is the largest and most prestigious competition dedicated to travel marketing. The awards recognize exceptional achievements across advertising, digital marketing, public relations/communications, and integrated campaigns — with expanded recognition in areas such as influencer marketing, reputation management, affiliate strategies, and broadcast integration.

La Paz Tourism Trust received a Gold Adrian Award in the Broadcast Integration category for its “Adventure Cities: La Paz” campaign. Through a nationally distributed television feature airing on Discovery Channel, FOX Sports, and multiple streaming platforms, the campaign positioned La Paz, Mexico as a premier adventure and cultural destination. The episode showcased immersive experiences including swimming with whale sharks and sea lions, glamping on Isla Espíritu Santo, desert sandboarding, ranch excursions, and authentic culinary storytelling. The integration delivered extended broadcast reruns, streaming distribution, and high-impact digital amplification, reinforcing La Paz’s brand pillars of adventure, sustainability, and cultural authenticity.

“We are honored to see La Paz recognized on this global stage,” said Luz María Zepeda Esquerra, General Director at La Paz Tourism Trust (Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz). “This campaign exemplifies how powerful storytelling and strategic broadcast integration can elevate destination awareness while delivering lasting value for local partners and tourism stakeholders.”

The 2025 theme, Exceptional Experience, celebrates the creativity and impact of campaigns that go beyond the destination — highlighting the power of storytelling, emotion, and experience in inspiring travel decisions and shaping unforgettable journeys.

“The Adrian Awards showcase the work that sets new standards in travel marketing,” said Brian Hicks, president and CEO of HSMAI. “This year’s winners represent the ingenuity and passion that continue to elevate the global travel experience.”

The Adrian Awards Celebration brings together top hospitality and travel marketing leaders and their creative partners for an evening of inspiration and recognition. Winning entries will be featured in the official Adrian Awards Winners Gallery following the event. Visit adrianawards.hsmai.org for more information.

About La Paz Tourism Trust (Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz)

The La Paz Tourism Trust (Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz) is the official destination marketing organization responsible for promoting La Paz, Baja California Sur. Located on the Baja California Peninsula, approximately 2 hours north of Cabo San Lucas, La Paz sits along the shores of the Sea of Cortez — famously described by French marine biologist Jacques Cousteau as “the world’s aquarium” and recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The destination is distinguished by its commitment to sustainability, offering pristine beaches, dramatic desert-meets-sea landscapes, and extraordinary marine encounters, including the opportunity to observe the largest fish in the world. From adventure and wildlife exploration to elevated gastronomy, boutique hospitality, and restorative coastal escapes, La Paz offers travelers an immersive and refined gateway to the Sea of Cortez.

