Riverside’s Transformative Add-On to Impact XM Creates a Global Experiential Marketing Powerhouse

CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riverside Company , a​​ global investment firm with more than $13 billion in capital under management, announced its portfolio company Impact XM has acquired Jack Morton from Omnicom. The transformative merger will bring together two of the world’s leading brand experience and live event marketing agencies to create one of the industry’s most comprehensive global experiential partners.

The combined agency will operate under the Jack Morton name, a brand with strong global recognition and reach that enables the unified organization to go to market with a clear, powerful identity. This represents both the value of that global brand and the expanded capability, scale and talent that Impact XM brings into this next chapter.

Together, the agencies bring complementary strengths across creative, strategy, digital innovation, production, fabrication and impact measurement, forming a fully integrated experiential offering designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s leading brands. With expanded global scale across 20 offices spanning North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, deeper category expertise, and a connected, end-to-end delivery model, the combined agency is built to help brands create real, human experiences that drive business impact.

"As a leader and innovator in the live event market, Jack Morton consistently delivers a premium, end-to-end, experiential marketing solution,” said Riverside Managing Partner Sean Ozbolt. "This investment aligns with and builds upon our strategic plan to expand global sales, deepen category expertise and establish a cohesive end-to-end delivery model with superior client service. The combined agency is ideally positioned to partner with many of the world's most recognized brands.”

Impact XM CEO Jared Pollacco will continue in his role as CEO of the combined business. He said, “Impact XM has been evolving toward a more integrated, global model for years. We've always believed that creativity, innovation and exceptional execution are what move people, and this union accelerates that vision for both our clients and our teams. The merger brings together Impact XM's unified experiential approach and Jack Morton's global scale and creative strength."

This investment is another example of Riverside’s dedication to its Business Services Specialization . Riverside has invested in more than 400 platform and add-on companies in the business services sector since 1988 as part of its private equity and flexible capital strategies. This is Impact XM’s fifth add-on completed since its acquisition by an affiliate of Riverside in December 2023.

The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private equity and flexible capital options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,100 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies. For more information, visit www.riversidecompany.com .

Holly Mulroy

Marketing Consultant

The Riverside Company

216 535 2236

hmulroy@riversidecompany.com