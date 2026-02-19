YieldMax® Announces Ticker Change for YieldMax® JPM Option Income Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs today announced that the YieldMax® JPM Option Income Strategy ETF will change its ticker symbol from JPMO to JPO. The fund’s name will also be changed to YieldMax® JP Option Income Strategy ETF.

The Fund will continue to trade on its listing exchange, and the change will not affect the Fund’s investment objective, strategy, or portfolio management. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with this change.

For more information on YieldMax strategies please visit YieldMaxETFs.com.

