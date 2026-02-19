Westwood Enhanced Income Series™ ETF Platform Surpasses $250 Million in Assets

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG), a leading boutique asset manager, today announced the Westwood Enhanced Income Series™ ETFs, a key component of Westwood’s growing ETF platform, has surpassed $250 million in assets under management (AUM).

Concurrently, the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSE: MDST) which provides access to an actively managed portfolio of midstream and MLP energy infrastructure companies with an income-focused options overlay, has reached $200 million in assets.

“Our Enhanced Income ETFs are helping to allowing investors to access some of the most effective income opportunities in a variety of asset classes and key segments of the energy sector. These products don't just provide cash flow; they provide the structural durability essential to help weather volatility,” said Brian Casey, Chief Executive Officer at Westwood. “This milestone in our ETF AUM growth provides yet more evidence that income-generating investments are now a core pillar of a portfolio, and investors see the value in the resilience and flexibility they provide.”

The Enhanced Income Series™ reinforces Westwood’s position as an innovative provider of income-oriented ETFs across multiple sectors and asset classes. Alongside MDST, Westwood’s income offerings within the ETF suite includes the Westwood Enhanced Income Opportunity ETF (NYSE: YLDW), an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide income and capital appreciation from a variety of asset classes with an added options-based income component, and the Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ: WEEI), which seeks to provide income and capital appreciation by investing in North American energy companies with an added options-based income component. Collectively, the three funds aim to provide advisors and investors with robust tools for generating high distributable monthly income, combining dividend yield and options premiums from covered calls, while also offering the potential for equity appreciation within the energy sector and beyond.

For more information on the Westwood Enhanced Income Series™ ETFs and other Westwood strategies, please visit westwoodetfs.com.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively and passively-managed, outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood’s client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors’ short and long-term needs.

Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman-founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values—integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, teamwork and driving results—and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Tyler Bradford

Hewes Communications

212.207.9454

tyler@hewescomm.com

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus which may be obtained by downloading at westwoodetfs.com or calling 800.994.0755. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Westwood ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA) Northern Lights Distributors and Westwood ETFs (or Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.) are separate and unaffiliated.



YLDW is newly formed and has limited operating history.



Important Risks

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The value of the portfolio will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. ETFs trade like a stock, and there will be brokerage commissions associated with buying and selling exchange traded funds unless trading occurs in a fee- based account. ETFs may trade for less than their net asset value. Investing in ETFs may not be suitable for all investors. ETFs are subject to loss of principal and there is no guarantee the holdings will continue to pay dividends. Diversification does not ensure a profit and may not protect against loss in declining markets. Investors should refer to the individual ETF prospectus for a more detailed discussion of the specific risks and considerations for an individual ETF.

Covered Call Strategy Risk: This risk arises when an investor holds a long position in a stock and simultaneously sells a call option against it. While this strategy can generate income, it limits potential upside gains if the stock price rises significantly above the strike price of the option.

Counterparty Risk: This is the risk that a counterparty to a financial transaction will default on their obligations. In the context of options trading, counterparty risk arises from the possibility that the option seller (writer) may not be able to fulfill their obligation to deliver the underlying asset if the option expires in-the-money.

Options Risk/Flex Options Risk: This refers to the inherent risks associated with trading options, such as the risk of losing the entire premium paid for an option if it expires out-of-the-money. Flex options risk is a specific type of options risk that arises from the flexibility of flex options, which can be adjusted or exercised under certain conditions.

Portfolio Turnover Risk: This is the risk associated with frequent buying and selling of assets within a portfolio. High portfolio turnover can lead to increased transaction costs, potential capital gains taxes, and the possibility of missing out on potential gains from assets that are sold too early.

Westwood ETFs does not provide tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor before making any decisions or taking any action based on this information.