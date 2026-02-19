Christy Walker Joins Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

LAKE NORMAN, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Christy Walker has joined the firm as a global real estate advisor in its Lake Norman, Cornelius office. Walker brings four decades of residential real estate experience across the Charlotte and Lake Norman markets. Since 1996, she has represented more than $650 million in closed sales volume. As founder of Christy Walker and Associates, she established an advisory practice centered on strategic counsel, market expertise and a client-focused approach.

Throughout her career, Walker has consistently ranked among the top-performing advisors and teams in the Carolinas. Her accomplishments include multiple regional sales distinctions, repeated recognition as the leading team in the Cornelius and Lake Norman market, and numerous honors celebrating both production excellence and leadership. She has also been named among the Top 50 Women in Real Estate in Lake Norman on multiple occasions and recognized as one of the region’s most influential real estate professionals.

Walker holds the Strategic Pricing Specialist designation, reflecting her commitment to providing clients with informed, data-driven guidance and thoughtful market positioning. In addition to her sales achievements, she has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to leadership and mentorship, having served on both regional and international agent leadership councils.

“Joining Premier Sotheby’s International Realty represents a natural evolution for my business,” said Walker. “The firm’s global reach, reputation for excellence, and commitment to refined client service align perfectly with how I have built my practice. I am honored to continue serving my clients with the support of such a prestigious brand.”

“Christy’s reputation as a trusted advisor and top-producing professional aligns seamlessly with our brand’s commitment to excellence,” said Julia Bumgarner, managing broker, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “Her deep market expertise and longstanding relationships in the Lake Norman community make her an outstanding addition to our firm.”

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty continues to attract top-tier advisors whose experience, professionalism, and market expertise elevate the firm’s presence across North Carolina and beyond.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 global advisors in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/505ff49e-eb61-47e1-bcb0-9927221293c0