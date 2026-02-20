SSCP Lager Bidco AB (publ) – Interim report for fourth quarter 2025

Today SSCP Lager Bidco AB (publ) published an interim report for the fourth quarter, the report can be downloaded on www.logent.se or via the link below.

For more information, please contact:

Andrzej Kulik, CFO, telephone number: +46 738 15 67 00, andrzej.kulik@logent.se or

Joel Engström, CEO, telephone number: +46 734 36 36 29, joel.engstrom@logent.se

This press release was published on 20-02-2026 at 08:30 CET/CEST

This information is of the type that SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 20-02-2026 at 08:30 CET/CEST.

About Logent Group

Logent is a comprehensive and independent logistics partner, with a Nordic base and with global networks. We have a wide range of services and create value for our customers through guaranteed cost and quality improvements. Our services include Logistics Services such as Warehouse Management, Transport Management and Customs, Port and Combined Terminals, Staffing Services and Consulting Services. This means that Logent has grown to a turnover of about SEK 3 billion from the start in 2006 and employs approximately 3,300 people.

