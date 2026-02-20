Essent Group Ltd. Announces Martin P. Connor Has Joined Board of Directors

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) announced today that Martin Connor has joined its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Marty to our Board of Directors,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Marty’s deep expertise and leadership in real estate and finance will be valuable as we continue to grow the Essent franchise and drive shareholder value.”

Martin P. Connor has been employed by Toll Brothers, Inc., a publicly traded national homebuilder, since 2008, where he currently serves as a senior advisor. From 2010 to 2025, Mr. Connor served as the Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers, and prior to that was its Vice President and Assistant Chief Financial Officer. From June 2008 to December 2008, Mr. Connor was President of Marcon Advisors LLC, a finance and accounting consulting firm that he founded. From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Connor was Chief Financial Officer and Director of Operations for O’Neill Properties, a diversified commercial real estate developer in the Mid-Atlantic area. Prior to that, Mr. Connor spent over 20 years at Ernst & Young LLP, where he was ultimately an Audit and Advisory Business Services Partner responsible for its real estate practice in the Philadelphia marketplace. Mr. Connor currently serves as a director of Univest Financial Corporation, a publicly traded banking and financial services provider serving customers primarily in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Mr. Connor holds a BBA in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

Media Contact

610.230.0556

media@essentgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Stefano

Vice President, Investor Relations

855-809-ESNT

ir@essentgroup.com