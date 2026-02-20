New Crypto Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Presale Phase 7 With Over $20.6M Raised





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of cryptocurrency is moving into a new altcoin chapter. While many famous coins are struggling to grow, a new crypto wave of technology is rising quickly. This change is moving away from slow, old systems and toward faster ways to lend and borrow. This shift is already becoming a reality as more people support a new vision for decentralized finance. The momentum is clearly moving toward a more efficient financial engine that works for everyone.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a top crypto project designed to change the way people use their digital wealth. Instead of selling your assets when you need cash, Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized hub that lets you keep your coins while accessing the value inside them.

The project uses smart contracts on the Ethereum network to manage loans and interest without a middleman. This makes the whole process faster, safer, and much more transparent for everyone involved.

The market has responded to this idea with incredible force. So far, the project has raised more than $20.6 million in funding. This is a huge win for a new crypto protocol and shows that people really believe in what the team is doing.

It isn't just about the money, though; the community is growing every single day. There are now over 19,000 individual holders who have joined the ecosystem. These users are helping to build a strong foundation for the protocol before it even fully launches.

Presale Surge and Daily Rewards

Right now, Mutuum Finance is moving through Phase 7 of its structured presale. The price for a single MUTM token is currently $0.04. This is a very important stage because it represents a large discount compared to the confirmed $0.06 launch price.

The journey actually started in early 2025 at a price of just $0.01. Since that time, the token price has surged by 300% through the planned phases. This steady growth has rewarded the early supporters who saw the potential of this defi crypto before anyone else.

To keep the community excited and active, the platform has a 24-hour leaderboard on its main dashboard. This board tracks the most active participants every day. The top contributor for each 24-hour cycle is rewarded with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This creates a fun and competitive environment where users can maximize their positions while the project continues to gain more visibility.





Tokenomics and Easy Access

The math behind MUTM is designed for long-term health and growth. The project has a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. A massive 45.5% of this supply, which is 1.82 billion tokens, has been set aside specifically for the community through the presale.

This ensures that the users hold the power, not just a few insiders. So far, more than 845 million tokens have already been sold. This means that nearly half of the presale allocation is already gone.

Participating in the presale is simple and open to everyone. Mutuum Finance supports many different MUTM payment methods to make sure no one is left out. Users can use various cryptocurrencies to secure their tokens, and the project even allows for direct card purchases. This removes the complex steps that usually make it hard for new people to join a crypto project, making it a very user-friendly experience.

Protocol Launch and Creating Future Value

One of the main reasons this project is being called a top crypto choice is its technical progress. While other coins only have a whitepaper, Mutuum Finance has already launched its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet.

This is a live version where users can test the lending pools, the mtToken system, and the automated liquidator bot using assets like WBTC, LINK, USDT, and ETH. Being able to see the tech work in real-time has created a huge amount of trust among the 19,000 holders.

As the project moves closer to Phase 8 and the final mainnet launch, the "fear of missing out" is starting to set in. Phase 7 is selling out very quickly, and once it is over, the price will step up again. The team is also planning to launch its own over-collateralized stablecoin and move toward Layer-2 integration to make transactions even cheaper.

With the protocol already working and the funding hitting record highs, the window to join at these early prices is closing fast. When looking for the next big defi crypto, Mutuum Finance is positioning as a strong crypto candidate.