Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Takes Step Toward Mainnet With V1 Protocol Introduction

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has taken a significant step toward its anticipated mainnet deployment with the introduction of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol. The milestone represents a transition from structured presale progression to active infrastructure validation, allowing users to interact with the platform’s core mechanics ahead of its full public release. As development accelerates, the project is positioning itself for the next stage of execution.

Presale Growth Supports Infrastructure Development

In parallel with the V1 rollout, Mutuum Finance’s presale continues to demonstrate steady momentum. The project has now raised more than $20.6 million, supported by a growing holder base that has surpassed 19,000 participants.

From the 1.82 billion MUTM tokens allocated specifically for the presale, over 850 million tokens have already been secured. With nearly half of the total allocation distributed, approximately half of the presale supply remains available as the project advances through its later stages.

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7, with MUTM priced at $0.04. The confirmed launch price remains set at $0.06. Since its introduction at $0.01 in Phase 1, the token has followed a structured pricing progression aligned with development milestones. At its current valuation, MUTM reflects a 300% increase from its starting price, while the confirmed launch price represents a 500% increase from Phase 1. Despite this structured growth, $0.04 remains below the planned $0.06 launch valuation, positioning the current stage as discounted relative to its intended public debut.

V1 Protocol Introduction Marks Technical Milestone

The newly introduced V1 protocol is now live on the Sepolia testnet, offering users a functional preview of the platform before mainnet deployment. By launching a working version in a simulated environment, Mutuum Finance is enabling early participants to explore how its lending and borrowing framework operates under real conditions without exposure to live capital.

The V1 release supports markets including USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC. Within the testnet:

Users can supply supported assets and receive mtTokens representing deposit positions that automatically accrue yield.



Borrowers receive debt tokens that track both principal balances and real-time interest accrual on-chain.



Automated liquidation mechanisms monitor collateral ratios to maintain system stability.



Health factor monitoring provides users with transparent insight into the safety of their positions.

This introduction provides tangible evidence of the project’s infrastructure, reinforcing the team’s execution-focused approach as it progresses toward mainnet readiness.

Active Development and Refinement Ahead of Mainnet

The Mutuum Finance team has emphasized that V1 represents a foundational deployment rather than a final version. Development remains active, with the current focus centered on optimization, performance enhancements, user interface improvements, and iterative feature updates informed by ongoing testnet interaction.

By prioritizing a live, testable framework before mainnet, the team is working to strengthen smart contract reliability, improve capital efficiency mechanisms, and ensure operational stability at scale. This staged approach reduces uncertainty while allowing refinements to be implemented prior to public deployment.

Stablecoin Integration and Multichain Expansion

Beyond the immediate focus on V1 and mainnet preparation, Mutuum Finance has outlined future development plans aimed at expanding its ecosystem. The roadmap includes the creation of a native overcollateralized stablecoin designed to enhance liquidity dynamics within the protocol. A stablecoin component could improve internal capital circulation, strengthen borrowing flexibility, and increase overall ecosystem efficiency by providing an additional utility layer tied directly to protocol activity.

In addition, the team has signaled plans for multichain expansion. Extending accessibility across multiple blockchain networks would broaden the protocol’s reach, diversify liquidity sources, and reduce dependency on a single ecosystem. Multichain deployment can also improve user accessibility and capital mobility, allowing the platform to scale beyond its initial network environment.

Moving Toward Mainnet Deployment

With more than $20.6 million raised, over 19,000 holders participating, and a live V1 protocol already available for testing, Mutuum Finance continues advancing toward mainnet with active development at the forefront. The introduction of functional infrastructure, combined with forward-looking expansion plans, reflects a roadmap centered on long-term sustainability rather than short-term momentum.

As optimization efforts continue and additional features are rolled out, Mutuum Finance is building the foundation for its transition from testnet validation to full mainnet deployment and broader market exposure.