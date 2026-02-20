Correction: AB KN Energies financial information reporting dates in 2026

 Source: KN Energies

Correction: AB KN Energies' Investor Conference Webinar on the unaudited financial information for the 12 months of 2025 will be held on 27 February 2026.

AB KN Energies (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2026 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
26 February 2026Interim financial information for the 12 months of 2025
27 February 2026Investors event
2 April 2026Audited financial statements for the year 2025
21 May 2026Interim financial information for the 3 months of 2026
20 August 2026Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2026
20 August 2026Investors event
19 November 2026Interim financial information for the 9 months of 2026


On 30 April 2026, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


