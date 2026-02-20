Big Blue Bubble Collaborates with T-Pain to Launch New 'Clubbox' Feature in My Singing Monsters

London, ONTARIO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of My Singing Monsters is about to be rocked to its core, as the Grammy Award-winning, multi-Platinum, singer, songwriter, producer superstar, T-Pain prepares to drop the rope on an all new virtual club venue. In collaboration with Big Blue Bubble, the T-Pain inspired Lyrical Legendary Monster will serve as club manager for the all new “Clubbox”, a virtual concert space featuring exciting new Monster bands, and Headlining acts with collaborating artists.

Autotuna welcomes visitors into Big Blue Bubble's newly launched Clubbox in My Singing Monsters

The club-managing Monster themed after T-Pain himself will launch alongside the Clubbox as host and guide to all players exploring the feature. Clubbox launches with a series of exciting “opening acts”, brand new bands and Monster arrangements, who will set the stage for the T-Pain inspired Monster debuting as the Clubbox’s first headliner this spring. T-Pain’s collaboration with My Singing Monsters marks the next big step in an ongoing year of major collaborations for the game, and a first with an artist collaboration being attached to a major feature addition.

“The Clubbox has been one of the most requested additions to My Singing Monsters for years, and the perfect partner stepped up to help us bring it to life. T-Pain’s talent and track record speak for itself, but his dedication to growing as an artist, and developing new talent around him connect with Monsters perfectly. The Clubbox will host many amazing acts in the future, and represents a dramatic step forward for My Singing Monsters. Players are going to be blown away by how dynamic and alive these performances feel, and are going to be delighted by the new ways they can collect songs in their Monster Worlds.” says David Fardell, Marketing Director at Big Blue Bubble of the feature.

The new Clubbox, hosted by the T-Pain inspired Lyrical Legendary will be available in-game on February 25th to all players. You can play My Singing Monsters for free through the Apple AppStore, Google Play, Amazon AppStore, Samsung Galaxy Store, and Steam.







Learn more about My Singing Monsters at www.bigbluebubble.com/my-singing-monsters/.

For more information, contact press@bigbluebubble.com.

For more information and additional assets, see the My Singing Monsters press kit (Google Drive).

About My Singing Monsters:

My Singing Monsters is a beloved and critically acclaimed top-grossing game on the App Store and Google Play, with more than 150 million players worldwide. The free-to-play family-friendly title explores rich intriguing worlds as players are engaged in discovery, creativity, and delight by breeding and feeding Singing Monsters to build unique melodies. Big Blue Bubble has transformed My Singing Monsters into an award-winning franchise that now spans gaming, licensing, books, merchandising, and digital media. More information can be found at bigbluebubble.com/my-singing-monsters/.

YT​ /MySingingMonsters | TT @MySingingMonsters | IG @mysingingmonsters | FB ​/MySingingMonsters | TW​ @SingingMonsters |

About Big Blue Bubble:

Big Blue Bubble is an established video game developer with over 15 years of experience creating fun, innovative, and accessible titles. With more than 100 titles to date, Big Blue Bubble maintains a proven track record of being the first to market with a variety of innovations in technology and game design, establishing the company as a long-standing industry veteran. Big Blue Bubble’s commitment to producing fun, engaging games has earned the studio recognition from prestigious organizations around the world, such as Deloitte, BAFTA, and IGN. Big Blue Bubble continues to produce award-winning titles that stand the test of time, including their top-grossing flagship franchise, My Singing Monsters. More information about Big Blue Bubble can be found at www.bigbluebubble.com.

About EG7:

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs 100+ game developers and develops its own original IP:s, as well as act as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Toadman Studios and Antimatter Games. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 1,500+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution department Sold Out holds expertise in both physical and digital publishing and has previously worked with Team 17, Rebellion and Frontier Developments. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 200 employees in 8 offices worldwide.

The T-Pain inspired Autotuna Monster

