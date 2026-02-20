Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S - correction





20 February 2026





Company announcement No. 14/2026

Replaces company announcement number 13/2026, as the attached data file contained errors

Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as of 20 February 2026 for the following payment dates.

01 April 2026 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and

01 July 2026 (bonds with two annual settling periods).

Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Please note that DK0004616950 appears on the attached list even though the publication date has been changed to 27 March 2026 due to a negative coupon. It means, that

The withdrawal amount is fixed, but the negative coupon will be set off against the amount withdrawn before payment to the investor

If the withdrawal amount is not sufficient to cover the payment of the negative coupon, an additional withdrawal will be made on the basis of market price (without payment) corresponding to the remaining amount

No preliminary drawing rate will be calculated in the above ISIN until the publication date





Yours faithfully,

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

