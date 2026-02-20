DAISO OPENS NEW STORE LOCATION IN KENDALL, FLORIDA FEATURING EXCLUSIVE STANDARD PRODUCTS LINE

Miami, Florida, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daiso, the globally recognized retail chain known for offering affordable and unique products, is excited to announce the opening of its latest store in Kendall, Florida on February 14th, 2026. Located at Higate Square, this store marks a significant milestone in Daiso’s U.S. expansion. This is also the first Florida Daiso location to feature Daiso's new brand, Standard Products.

Standard Products, launched in Japan in 2021, offers simple yet elegant items for everyday life. The brand’s philosophy, “A little something is always better,” emphasizes high-quality products with a minimalist aesthetic. The line also emphasizes sustainability, with items designed to reduce environmental impact while maintaining style and function.

“We are thrilled to bring the Standard Products line to Florida,” said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. “This range will complement our existing Daiso offerings, providing a selection of affordable, stylish, and environmentally conscious items. It’s an exciting expansion, and we’re eager to introduce this experience to the community.”

The new Daiso store, located at Higate Square, spans 5,982 square feet and features a wide selection of products across multiple categories. Customers can find everything from Japanese-inspired home decor and kitchenware to beauty products, stationery, and snacks. Daiso’s commitment to providing affordable and unique merchandise has made it a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique items at great prices.

"Thanks to the enthusiasm of our loyal customers, we’re excited to expand in Miami." said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "We continue to see growing demand in the region, and we’re proud to be opening more stores in 2026. With over 200 stores now operating across the U.S., we’re excited to serve new communities and bring the Daiso experience to even more customers."

The new store is located at:

Higate Square - 13840 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL 33186

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daiso invites customers to visit, explore the latest offerings, and find new favorites.

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its wide selection of unique and affordable products across categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and has expanded into multiple states. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, CA.

