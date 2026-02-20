DAISO OPENS NEW STORE LOCATION IN MADERA, CALIFORNIA

Madera, California, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daiso, the globally recognized retail chain known for offering affordable and unique products, is excited to announce the opening of its latest store in Madera, California on January 24th, 2026. Located at Madera Marketplace, this store marks a significant milestone in Daiso’s U.S. expansion.

"We are thrilled to have opened our new store in Madera," said Jack Williams, Chief Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This milestone reflects the continued support of our customers, and we’re excited to introduce Daiso’s budget-friendly offerings to the Madera community. We invite everyone to Discover Daiso and explore the variety of products we offer."

The new Daiso store, located at Madera Marketplace, spans 7,500 square feet and features a wide selection of products across multiple categories. Customers can find everything from Japanese-inspired home decor and kitchenware to beauty products, stationery, and snacks. Daiso’s commitment to providing affordable and unique merchandise has made it a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique items at great prices.

"Thanks to the enthusiasm of our loyal customers, we’re excited to expand in the Central Valley." said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "We continue to see growing demand in the region, and we’re proud to be opening more stores in 2026. With over 200 stores now operating across the U.S., we’re excited to serve new communities and bring the Daiso experience to even more customers."

The new store will be located at:

Madera Marketplace - 2091 W. Cleveland Ave, Madera, CA 93637

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daiso invites customers to visit, explore the latest offerings, and find new favorites.

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its wide selection of unique and affordable products across categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and has expanded into multiple states. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, CA.

