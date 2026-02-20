Navicore Data Shows Persistent Household Strain as Essential Costs Outpace Income Growth

MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navicore Solutions, a national nonprofit provider of credit and housing counseling, today released new internal data indicating sustained financial pressure among individuals seeking credit counseling services, even as overall debt levels remain relatively stable year over year.

Navicore’s 2025 counseling data shows that the average unsecured credit card balance among clients seeking guidance was approximately $33,000, consistent with 2024 levels. Early 2026 data reflects similar patterns.

While credit card balances have not materially increased, household cost pressures appear to be intensifying. Navicore’s analysis found that housing and essential living expenses rose 6% in 2025, while average reported annual income increased by only 3%, widening the gap between fixed expenses and earnings.

“These findings suggest that financial stress is being driven less by sudden spikes in debt and more by structural affordability challenges,” said Phil Getz, Industry Relations Director at Navicore Solutions. “When essential costs grow faster than income, households lose financial flexibility, even if their overall debt remains unchanged.”

National Data Reinforces Counseling Trends

Navicore’s internal findings align with broader economic data. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s most recent Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, total U.S. household debt reached $18.8 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Credit card balances continued to rise during the quarter, and delinquency rates climbed to their highest levels in nearly a decade.

In addition, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling’s recent Financial Stress Forecast reports persistently elevated consumer stress levels and projects continued pressure on household budgets as disposable income remains constrained after covering basic necessities.

NFCC Financial Stress Forecast: https://www.nfcc.org/press_release/financial-buffer-gone-stress-soars-record-high/

Early Engagement Signals Proactive Consumer Behavior

Navicore reports that many consumers are seeking counseling earlier in the financial stress cycle, before accounts become severely delinquent. The organization attributes this trend to increased awareness of nonprofit counseling services and growing concern about long-term affordability.

“Many of the individuals we see are employed and financially responsible,” added Getz. “The challenge is not necessarily excessive borrowing or spending, but limited room in the budget to absorb rising costs. Counseling provides structure and clarity during periods of sustained financial pressure.”

Navicore will continue monitoring 2026 intake trends to assess whether income growth begins to stabilize relative to essential living costs.

About Navicore Solutions

Navicore Solutions is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the financial well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support. Certified counselors provide financial assessments, credit counseling, housing counseling, and structured repayment guidance designed to promote long-term stability.

For more information, visit www.navicoresolutions.org .

