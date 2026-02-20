iPower Reports Fiscal Q2 2026 Results and Completes Strategic Operating Reset

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025. Revenue was $7.1 million, reflecting the Company’s deliberate supply chain restructuring and transition to predominantly U.S.-based sourcing during the quarter, while gross profit was $3.1 million and gross margin remained strong at 44.0%. Total operating expenses declined 28% year-over-year to $5.6 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net loss attributable to iPower was $1.2 million, or $(1.08) per share. The Company reported $2.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $2.2 million of restricted cash, and approximately $2.2 million of digital assets.

During December 2025, the Company implemented a Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) strategy with an institutional investor after closing on the first tranche of an up to $30 million convertible note offering, receiving $6.5 million in gross proceeds. Subsequent to quarter-end, in February 2026, iPower completed the divestiture of Global Product Marketing Inc. (“GPM”) for approximately $2.3 million in total consideration and authorized a $2 million share repurchase program.

Management Commentary

“Our fiscal second quarter reflects a deliberate strategic transition,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “In December 2025, we implemented our first institutional Digital Asset Treasury strategy, advancing our crypto infrastructure initiatives while maintaining disciplined execution across our core operations.”

“At the same time, we made the active decision to restructure our supply chain, consolidate vendors, and shift toward primarily U.S.-based sourcing. While this transition temporarily reduced revenue levels, we believe this transition will strengthen long-term reliability, margin stability, and operational control. Subsequent to quarter-end, we divested GPM, which historically represented a significant operating cost center, materially lowering our forward expense base.”

“Importantly, our Board authorized iPower’s first-ever $2 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in our strengthened balance sheet and the long-term value of our business.

“The February restructuring was not simply a divestiture — it marked the beginning of a new chapter for iPower. We streamlined our sourcing, strengthened our financial position, reduced structural costs, and positioned our business to selectively invest in infrastructure-driven growth opportunities.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

Revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 was $7.1 million. The decline from prior-year levels was primarily attributable to the Company’s proactive supply chain restructuring. During the quarter, iPower intentionally reduced purchase volumes from certain legacy international vendors and paused selected SKUs while transitioning to a predominantly U.S.-based sourcing model. This deliberate shift temporarily reduced available inventory and sales volume but was undertaken to improve supply chain transparency, reduce geopolitical and logistics risk, and enhance long-term gross margin durability.

Gross profit was $3.1 million, and gross margin remained stable at 44.0%, demonstrating that the core economics of the Company’s supply chain platform remained intact despite lower revenue during the transition period.

Total operating expenses declined to $5.6 million, down 28% year-over-year, driven by personnel reductions, tighter expense controls, and operational efficiencies implemented alongside our supply chain restructuring.

Net loss attributable to iPower was $1.2 million, or $(1.08) per share, reflecting lower revenue during the transition period and ongoing strategic investments, including the initial implementation of the Company’s Digital Asset Treasury initiative.

During the quarter, iPower continued to reduce traditional borrowings, with short-term debt declining to $2.6 million as of December 31, 2025 from $3.7 million as of June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the Company reported $2.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $2.2 million of restricted cash, and approximately $2.2 million of digital assets; total debt was approximately $8.4 million, including $5.8 million of convertible notes.

Post-Quarter Strategic Update

In February 2026, subsequent to the quarter close, iPower completed the divestiture of GPM, eliminating a major operating cost center while retaining iPower’s core supply chain, fulfillment, and infrastructure assets. The transaction generated approximately $2.3 million in consideration and reduces forward operating expense requirements.

Because the divestiture was completed after December 31, 2025, the reported Q2 results do not reflect the full impact of the restructuring. Management expects the streamlined operating model and predominantly U.S.-based supply chain to provide a stronger and more resilient operating foundation going forward.

The Company also authorized its first-ever $2 million share repurchase program, under which repurchases may be made from time to time through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and applicable legal requirements.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven supply chain and infrastructure provider for online retailers and brands, operating at the intersection of digital assets and real-world commerce. The Company delivers procurement, fulfillment, logistics, and software-enabled services, and is executing a broader crypto strategy through licensed partners and compliant infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the share repurchase program, the anticipated benefits of the financing, the implementation of iPower’s digital asset strategy, and iPower’s future business plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors are encouraged to review iPower’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings.

Media & Investor Contact

IPW.IR@meetipower.com

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 December 31, June 30, 2025 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 2,011,738 $ 2,007,890 Accounts receivable, net 5,168,143 6,124,008 Inventories, net 3,611,859 8,131,203 Restricted Cash - BitGo 2,209,000 - Prepayments and other current assets, net 1,691,476 3,111,210 Total current assets 14,692,216 19,374,311 Non-current assets Right of use - non-current 3,286,752 3,915,539 Property and equipment, net 187,372 390,349 Deferred tax assets, net 4,753,025 3,724,462 Goodwill 3,034,110 3,034,110 Investment in joint venture 678,706 385,180 Intangible assets, net 2,656,643 2,981,328 Digital assets 2,214,759 - Other non-current assets 2,493,705 1,837,488 Total non-current assets 19,305,072 16,268,456 Total assets $ 33,997,288 $ 35,642,767 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, net 3,056,935 7,180,009 Other payables and accrued liabilities 981,832 1,893,921 Lease liability - current 1,418,909 1,361,111 Short-term loan payable 1,500,000 - Short-term loan payable - related party 1,063,278 - Revolving loan payable, net - 3,737,602 Income taxes payable 3,512 280,155 Total current liabilities 8,024,466 14,452,798 Non-current liabilities Convertible notes payable 4,381,531 - Derivative liability - Conversion option 1,413,100 - Lease liability - non-current 2,193,849 2,913,967 Total non-current liabilities 7,988,480 2,913,967 Total liabilities 16,012,946 17,366,765 Commitments and contingency - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 - - **Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 1,081,460 and 1,045,330 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 1,082 1,045 Additional paid in capital 34,891,869 33,481,201 Accumulated deficits (16,925,818 ) (15,198,889 ) Non-controlling interest (47,462 ) (47,462 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 64,671 40,107 Total stockholders' equity 17,984,342 18,276,002 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,997,288 $ 35,642,767

**all shares of common stock and per share numbers in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been adjusted retroactively to reflect the 1-for-30 reverse stock split effected on October 27, 2025 for all periods presented.

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES Product sales $ 7,133,602 $ 17,606,889 $ 17,618,347 $ 35,882,301 Service income - 1,465,682 1,532,722 2,198,791 Total revenues 7,133,602 19,072,571 19,151,069 38,081,092 COST OF REVENUES Product costs 3,994,680 9,461,119 9,872,942 19,378,567 Service costs - 1,221,566 1,332,681 1,824,742 Total cost of revenues 3,994,680 10,682,685 11,205,623 21,203,309 GROSS PROFIT 3,138,922 8,389,886 7,945,446 16,877,783 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and fulfillment 3,075,161 4,628,914 8,255,351 10,543,722 General and administrative 2,501,738 3,077,365 3,823,251 8,396,888 Total operating expenses 5,576,899 7,706,279 12,078,602 18,940,610 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (2,437,977 ) 683,607 (4,133,156 ) (2,062,827 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expenses (167,222 ) (140,672 ) (228,941 ) (280,634 ) Loss on equity method investment - (802 ) - (1,721 ) Loss on deconsolidation of VIE - - (39,624 ) - Unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 5,759 - 5,759 - Change in fair value of derivative liability 176,600 - 176,600 - Loss on extinguishment of debt (24,100 ) - (24,100 ) - Other non-operating income (expenses) 433,151 (205,958 ) 1,232,441 12,728 Total other income (expenses), net 424,188 (347,432 ) 1,122,135 (269,627 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,013,789 ) 336,175 (3,011,021 ) (2,332,454 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) (820,508 ) 120,511 (1,284,092 ) (516,001 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) (1,193,281 ) 215,664 (1,726,929 ) (1,816,453 ) Non-controlling interest - (3,155 ) - (5,991 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (1,193,281 ) $ 218,819 $ (1,726,929 ) $ (1,810,462 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustments (379 ) 156,130 24,564 101,076 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.

$ (1,193,660 ) $ 374,949 $ (1,702,365 ) $ (1,709,386 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK Basic** 1,102,378 1,047,917 1,075,986 1,047,570 Diluted** 1,102,378 1,047,917 1,075,986 1,047,570 EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE Basic $ (1.08 ) $ 0.21 $ (1.60 ) $ (1.73 ) Diluted $ (1.08 ) $ 0.21 $ (1.60 ) $ (1.73 )

**all shares of common stock and per share numbers in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been adjusted retroactively to reflect the 1-for-30 reverse stock split effected on October 27, 2025 for all periods presented.