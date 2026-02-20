iPower Reports Fiscal Q2 2026 Results and Completes Strategic Operating Reset

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025. Revenue was $7.1 million, reflecting the Company’s deliberate supply chain restructuring and transition to predominantly U.S.-based sourcing during the quarter, while gross profit was $3.1 million and gross margin remained strong at 44.0%. Total operating expenses declined 28% year-over-year to $5.6 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net loss attributable to iPower was $1.2 million, or $(1.08) per share. The Company reported $2.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $2.2 million of restricted cash, and approximately $2.2 million of digital assets.

During December 2025, the Company implemented a Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) strategy with an institutional investor after closing on the first tranche of an up to $30 million convertible note offering, receiving $6.5 million in gross proceeds. Subsequent to quarter-end, in February 2026, iPower completed the divestiture of Global Product Marketing Inc. (“GPM”) for approximately $2.3 million in total consideration and authorized a $2 million share repurchase program.

Management Commentary

“Our fiscal second quarter reflects a deliberate strategic transition,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “In December 2025, we implemented our first institutional Digital Asset Treasury strategy, advancing our crypto infrastructure initiatives while maintaining disciplined execution across our core operations.”

“At the same time, we made the active decision to restructure our supply chain, consolidate vendors, and shift toward primarily U.S.-based sourcing. While this transition temporarily reduced revenue levels, we believe this transition will strengthen long-term reliability, margin stability, and operational control. Subsequent to quarter-end, we divested GPM, which historically represented a significant operating cost center, materially lowering our forward expense base.”

“Importantly, our Board authorized iPower’s first-ever $2 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in our strengthened balance sheet and the long-term value of our business.

“The February restructuring was not simply a divestiture — it marked the beginning of a new chapter for iPower. We streamlined our sourcing, strengthened our financial position, reduced structural costs, and positioned our business to selectively invest in infrastructure-driven growth opportunities.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

Revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 was $7.1 million. The decline from prior-year levels was primarily attributable to the Company’s proactive supply chain restructuring. During the quarter, iPower intentionally reduced purchase volumes from certain legacy international vendors and paused selected SKUs while transitioning to a predominantly U.S.-based sourcing model. This deliberate shift temporarily reduced available inventory and sales volume but was undertaken to improve supply chain transparency, reduce geopolitical and logistics risk, and enhance long-term gross margin durability.

Gross profit was $3.1 million, and gross margin remained stable at 44.0%, demonstrating that the core economics of the Company’s supply chain platform remained intact despite lower revenue during the transition period.

Total operating expenses declined to $5.6 million, down 28% year-over-year, driven by personnel reductions, tighter expense controls, and operational efficiencies implemented alongside our supply chain restructuring.

Net loss attributable to iPower was $1.2 million, or $(1.08) per share, reflecting lower revenue during the transition period and ongoing strategic investments, including the initial implementation of the Company’s Digital Asset Treasury initiative.

During the quarter, iPower continued to reduce traditional borrowings, with short-term debt declining to $2.6 million as of December 31, 2025 from $3.7 million as of June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the Company reported $2.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $2.2 million of restricted cash, and approximately $2.2 million of digital assets; total debt was approximately $8.4 million, including $5.8 million of convertible notes.

Post-Quarter Strategic Update

In February 2026, subsequent to the quarter close, iPower completed the divestiture of GPM, eliminating a major operating cost center while retaining iPower’s core supply chain, fulfillment, and infrastructure assets. The transaction generated approximately $2.3 million in consideration and reduces forward operating expense requirements.

Because the divestiture was completed after December 31, 2025, the reported Q2 results do not reflect the full impact of the restructuring. Management expects the streamlined operating model and predominantly U.S.-based supply chain to provide a stronger and more resilient operating foundation going forward.

The Company also authorized its first-ever $2 million share repurchase program, under which repurchases may be made from time to time through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and applicable legal requirements.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven supply chain and infrastructure provider for online retailers and brands, operating at the intersection of digital assets and real-world commerce. The Company delivers procurement, fulfillment, logistics, and software-enabled services, and is executing a broader crypto strategy through licensed partners and compliant infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the share repurchase program, the anticipated benefits of the financing, the implementation of iPower’s digital asset strategy, and iPower’s future business plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors are encouraged to review iPower’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings.

Media & Investor Contact

IPW.IR@meetipower.com

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025
 
     December 31, June 30,
     2025 2025
     (Unaudited)   
ASSETS      
Current assets      
 Cash and cash equivalent $2,011,738  $2,007,890 
 Accounts receivable, net  5,168,143   6,124,008 
 Inventories, net  3,611,859   8,131,203 
 Restricted Cash - BitGo  2,209,000   - 
 Prepayments and other current assets, net  1,691,476   3,111,210 
   Total current assets  14,692,216   19,374,311 
          
Non-current assets      
 Right of use - non-current  3,286,752   3,915,539 
 Property and equipment, net  187,372   390,349 
 Deferred tax assets, net  4,753,025   3,724,462 
 Goodwill  3,034,110   3,034,110 
 Investment in joint venture  678,706   385,180 
 Intangible assets, net  2,656,643   2,981,328 
 Digital assets  2,214,759   - 
 Other non-current assets  2,493,705   1,837,488 
   Total non-current assets  19,305,072   16,268,456 
          
   Total assets $33,997,288  $35,642,767 
          
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
 Accounts payable, net  3,056,935   7,180,009 
 Other payables and accrued liabilities  981,832   1,893,921 
 Lease liability - current  1,418,909   1,361,111 
 Short-term loan payable  1,500,000   - 
 Short-term loan payable - related party  1,063,278   - 
 Revolving loan payable, net  -   3,737,602 
 Income taxes payable  3,512   280,155 
   Total current liabilities  8,024,466   14,452,798 
          
Non-current liabilities      
 Convertible notes payable  4,381,531   - 
 Derivative liability - Conversion option  1,413,100   - 
 Lease liability - non-current  2,193,849   2,913,967 
          
   Total non-current liabilities  7,988,480   2,913,967 
          
   Total liabilities  16,012,946   17,366,765 
          
Commitments and contingency  -   - 
          
Stockholders' Equity      
 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and    
  outstanding at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025  -   - 
 **Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 1,081,460 and      
  1,045,330 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 20251,082   1,045 
 Additional paid in capital  34,891,869   33,481,201 
 Accumulated deficits  (16,925,818)  (15,198,889)
 Non-controlling interest  (47,462)  (47,462)
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  64,671   40,107 
   Total stockholders' equity  17,984,342   18,276,002 
          
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $33,997,288  $35,642,767 
          

 **all shares of common stock and per share numbers in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been adjusted retroactively to reflect the 1-for-30 reverse stock split effected on October 27, 2025 for all periods presented.

 
iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
 
    For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Six Months Ended December 31,
    2025 2024 2025 2024
    (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
REVENUES          
 Product sales $7,133,602  $17,606,889  $17,618,347  $35,882,301 
 Service income  -   1,465,682   1,532,722   2,198,791 
  Total revenues  7,133,602   19,072,571   19,151,069   38,081,092 
               
COST OF REVENUES            
 Product costs  3,994,680   9,461,119   9,872,942   19,378,567 
 Service costs  -   1,221,566   1,332,681   1,824,742 
  Total cost of revenues  3,994,680   10,682,685   11,205,623   21,203,309 
               
GROSS PROFIT  3,138,922   8,389,886   7,945,446   16,877,783 
               
OPERATING EXPENSES:            
 Selling and fulfillment  3,075,161   4,628,914   8,255,351   10,543,722 
 General and administrative  2,501,738   3,077,365   3,823,251   8,396,888 
  Total operating expenses  5,576,899   7,706,279   12,078,602   18,940,610 
               
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS  (2,437,977)  683,607   (4,133,156)  (2,062,827)
               
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)            
 Interest expenses  (167,222)  (140,672)  (228,941)  (280,634)
 Loss on equity method investment  -   (802)  -   (1,721)
 Loss on deconsolidation of VIE  -   -   (39,624)  - 
 Unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets  5,759   -   5,759   - 
 Change in fair value of derivative liability  176,600   -   176,600   - 
 Loss on extinguishment of debt  (24,100)  -   (24,100)  - 
 Other non-operating income (expenses)  433,151   (205,958)  1,232,441   12,728 
  Total other income (expenses), net  424,188   (347,432)  1,122,135   (269,627)
               
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (2,013,789)  336,175   (3,011,021)  (2,332,454)
               
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)  (820,508)  120,511   (1,284,092)  (516,001)
NET INCOME (LOSS)  (1,193,281)  215,664   (1,726,929)  (1,816,453)
               
 Non-controlling interest  -   (3,155)  -   (5,991)
               
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $(1,193,281) $218,819  $(1,726,929) $(1,810,462)
               
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)            
 Foreign currency translation adjustments  (379)  156,130   24,564   101,076 
               
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.
 $(1,193,660) $374,949  $(1,702,365) $(1,709,386)
               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK            
 Basic**  1,102,378   1,047,917   1,075,986   1,047,570 
               
 Diluted**  1,102,378   1,047,917   1,075,986   1,047,570 
               
EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE            
 Basic $(1.08) $0.21  $(1.60) $(1.73)
               
 Diluted $(1.08) $0.21  $(1.60) $(1.73)
               

**all shares of common stock and per share numbers in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been adjusted retroactively to reflect the 1-for-30 reverse stock split effected on October 27, 2025 for all periods presented.


