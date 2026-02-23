iPower Expands into Crypto Infrastructure Hardware with Nanopulse MOU

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”) today announced a strategic expansion into crypto infrastructure hardware by entering into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Nanopulse Technology Ltd. (“Nanopulse”), a developer of specialized hardware for the crypto and digital asset industry. The initiative is designed to leverage iPower’s U.S.-based supply chain, fulfillment and e-commerce execution capabilities to commercialize crypto infrastructure hardware at scale, while creating the potential for incremental, recurring economics tied to future income generated by hardware distributed through iPower. Execution on the strategic expansion remains subject to entry into definitive agreements, along with satisfactory completion of compliance and due diligence review. iPower believes this collaboration demonstrates the Company’s ability to act as an execution and distribution layer for crypto-native projects, establishing a repeatable model that may support additional infrastructure partnerships across the crypto ecosystem over time.

The initiative reflects iPower’s strategy to apply its real-world commerce and logistics infrastructure to crypto-native innovation, addressing a key bottleneck faced by many blockchain networks that require physical hardware deployment but lack the operational capacity to sell, ship, and support such products in the United States.

“Crypto networks increasingly depend on physical infrastructure, but most projects are not built to efficiently sell, ship and support hardware at scale,” said Lawrence Tan, Chief Executive Officer of iPower. “This initiative positions iPower as the execution layer that bridges crypto-native innovation with real-world distribution, operational discipline and compliance.”

Unlike traditional hardware distribution models, the MOU contemplates discussions around multi-layered economics, including near-term revenue from hardware sales and potential ongoing, commission-based participation in future income generated by infrastructure hardware distributed through iPower, subject to final documentation and regulatory considerations.

The parties also plan to explore iPower’s potential participation as a U.S.-based validator or node operator, subject to separate technical, legal and commercial agreements. Any such participation remains exploratory and would be governed by standalone agreements.

iPower emphasized that this initiative is focused on hardware distribution and infrastructure enablement, not financial services. The Company will not provide investment advice, custody user digital assets, or engage in digital asset trading activities.

iPower believes this collaboration represents a repeatable infrastructure-enablement model for the crypto industry, pairing crypto-native innovation with real-world execution, logistics, and compliance capabilities as networks scale.

