Texas Precious Metals Partners with Breakaway Roping Star Josie Conner

SHINER, Texas , Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals is pleased to announce a partnership with breakaway roping star, Josie Conner. Standing at the forefront of women’s rodeo, Conner was named WPRA Resistol Rookie of the Year in 2022, is a four-time Wrangler NFBR qualifier, and owns the 2024 and 2025 AQHA Horse of the Year.

As a rising star in breakaway roping — a discipline demanding split-second mastery as well as unshakeable focus and precision — Conner has worked hard to earn her place among the sport's most formidable talents. Texas Precious Metals has partnered with Conner not just for her victories, but for the values she upholds: discipline forged in the arena, integrity that echoes the company's own heritage of trust, and unrelenting excellence.

“I’m honored to begin this partnership with Texas Precious Metals. Their commitment to excellence, integrity, and consistent performance mirrors the traits I strive to bring to the arena every day,” said Josie Conner.

At the heart of this partnership is the Josie Conner Silver Round set to release in June 2026. Meticulously crafted under the Texas Mint brand, it's a symbol of legacy minted to last, capturing Conner's journey from rising contender to rodeo icon in .999 fine silver. This piece honors her contributions to elevating women in the sport, where skill and determination carve paths for generations to come.

"Josie Conner exemplifies the enduring, world-class spirit we craft into every product at Texas Precious Metals," said Tarek Saab, Founder and CEO. "Her grit, leadership, and vision for rodeo's future mirror our dedication to timeless quality. We're proud to mint her story in silver, standing alongside her and Riley Webb as they shape the sport's next chapter."

Looking ahead, this partnership signals Texas Precious Metals' deepened investment in rodeo, supporting athletes like Conner through ongoing collaborations and initiatives that celebrate the sport's traditions while fueling its growth.

About Texas Precious Metals:

Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.

Media Contact:

Kat Rice

Kat@TexMetals.com (mailto:Kat@TexMetals.com)

1 361.260.7121