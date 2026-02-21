Baltimore, MD, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm Press has recognized economist and author Jim Rickards as a leading financial forecaster following a series of high-profile political and macroeconomic developments that unfolded in line with projections he outlined in advance.

The recognition from Paradigm Press highlights Rickards’ long-standing work analyzing structural changes across policy, global finance, and national strategy—research that continues to shape Paradigm Press’ editorial direction and its latest national briefing .

Forecast Record Highlighted by Paradigm Press

According to Paradigm Press, Rickards’ forecasting work has centered on identifying structural turning points tied to government decision-making and financial systems.

Among the calls cited as part of the recognition:

Financial Instability Ahead of the 2008 Crisis

Rickards warned of rising systemic vulnerabilities and the potential for renewed financial panic before markets entered one of the most severe disruptions in modern history.

2016 Presidential Election Projection

He described a viable path to Donald Trump’s victory well before election night, at a time when mainstream projections suggested otherwise.

Pandemic-Era Market Shock

Rickards outlined how a global health crisis could trigger rapid financial disruption weeks before markets experienced their historic decline.

Hard-Asset and Resource Momentum

He emphasized the growing strategic role of gold, natural resources, and supply chains prior to the geopolitical pressures and industrial policy shifts that later drove momentum in the sector.

Expanding Role of Federal Policy in Markets

Rickards repeatedly warned that government decisions would increasingly shape financial direction—a theme that has since become central to national economic strategy.

Paradigm Press cited this forecasting record as a key factor behind the recognition.

Perspective Shaped by Intelligence and National Strategy

Rickards’ work draws on decades advising institutions connected to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House on matters involving financial preparedness, geopolitical risk, and economic security.

His experience has placed him inside policy discussions tied to monetary systems, crisis planning, and long-term strategic positioning.

Paradigm Press notes that this institutional perspective informs his ability to interpret structural developments before they become widely recognized.

Central Role Within Paradigm Press Research

Rickards contributes ongoing analysis through Paradigm Press publications focused on macro-level financial change, policy developments, and geopolitical dynamics.

His work supports the publisher’s emphasis on long-horizon research examining how national strategy, global competition, and financial systems interact over time.

Paradigm Press maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting strong reader engagement and confidence in its research platform.

Latest Presentation Extends Forecasting Framework

Rickards’ most recent national briefing builds on his forecasting record by examining a developing structural shift tied to federal policy, resource strategy, and financial direction.

The presentation explores:

policy-driven changes influencing capital movement



geopolitical competition shaping economic priorities



structural developments across financial systems



long-term positioning tied to national strategy



Paradigm Press describes the briefing as a continuation of Rickards’ work identifying major developments before they fully emerge.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards has advised organizations connected to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House on matters involving economic risk, financial preparedness, and national strategy. An economist, attorney, and author, his work focuses on global finance, monetary systems, and geopolitical dynamics shaped by decades operating across policy and capital markets.

About Paradigm Press

Paradigm Press is a financial research publisher producing newsletters, briefings, and editorial commentary focused on financial strategy, geopolitics, and structural market developments. Its platform emphasizes long-form analysis designed to help readers interpret long-term forces shaping financial direction.

The company maintains a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews, reflecting continued reader engagement and trust in its research and editorial content.