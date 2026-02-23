Homary Announces New Patio Furniture Collection Supporting Spring Outdoor Living Trends

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homary today announced its spring seasonal collection release with the release of a curated patio furniture edit, offering stylish and functional outdoor pieces designed to help homeowners refresh their exterior spaces ahead of the spring season. The seasonal selection reflects growing consumer interest in outdoor living as warmer weather approaches and social gatherings increasingly shift to patios, balconies, and gardens.

As spring nears, outdoor areas are becoming an extension of the home, serving as spaces for relaxation, entertaining, and everyday living. Homary’s latest collection responds to this seasonal shift with a wide range of outdoor furniture that balances contemporary aesthetics with comfort and durability. The edit includes patio conversation sets, outdoor sofas, and outdoor lounge furniture designed to support both casual moments and larger social occasions.

The Spring Sale Warm-up collection features versatile outdoor furniture pieces crafted to suit various space sizes and design preferences. With clean lines, neutral palettes, and weather-resistant materials, the collection aligns with current design trends that emphasize comfort, simplicity, and long-term usability in outdoor environments.

As outdoor entertaining continues to grow in popularity, patio conversation sets offer coordinated seating solutions that encourage connection and relaxation. These sets provide cohesive arrangements that help homeowners create welcoming gathering areas while maintaining a modern, unified look.

Outdoor sofas in the collection combine supportive seating with contemporary styling, reflecting increased demand for exterior furnishings that deliver indoor-level comfort. These pieces help transform patios and terraces into functional living spaces suitable for extended use throughout the season.

Completing the edit, outdoor lounge furniture offers flexible seating options designed for unwinding and enjoying warmer days. These furnishings support the trend toward creating personalized outdoor retreats that promote comfort and well-being at home.

Responding to Seasonal Home Trends

Industry observers note that spring remains one of the most active periods for home updates, particularly in outdoor categories. Homary’s Spring Sale Warm-up collection aligns with this annual trend, offering timely solutions for consumers preparing their homes for the new season.

The full curated patio furniture edit is now available through Homary’s online platform, providing a range of outdoor furnishing options for spring home refresh projects.

About Homary

Homary is an online furniture and home décor retailer offering multifunctional solutions for modern living spaces. The company provides furniture and accessories for indoor and outdoor environments, combining contemporary design with practical functionality for today’s lifestyles.

