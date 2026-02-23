BridgeBio to Participate in March Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following healthcare investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA: Fireside Chat on Monday, March 2 at 3:50 pm EST

Fireside Chat on Monday, March 2 at 3:50 pm EST Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL: Fireside Chat on Tuesday, March 10 at 1:00 pm EDT

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, March 10 at 1:00 pm EDT Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami FL: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 11 at 12:30 pm EDT





To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentations, please visit the “Events and Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

