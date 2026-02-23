Corporate Debt and Equity CUSIP Request Volumes Increase in January

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for January 2026. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate debt and equity identifiers, while municipal issuance slowed.

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 7,532 in January, which is a 12.0% increase on a monthly basis. On an annualized basis, North American corporate requests were up 67.2% over January 2025 totals. Requests for new U.S. corporate equity identifiers rose 10.9% and requests for new U.S. corporate debt identifiers climbed 18.1% for the month of January.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 13.6% versus December totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were up 11.1% through the end of January. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 110 new CUSIP requests in January, followed by New York (69) and California (56).

“While we’re seeing some month-to-month volatility in CUSIP request volumes due largely to seasonality, the year over year comparison to January of 2025 shows that issuers are off to a busy start in the New Year,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “Of particular note are the significant monthly increases in request volumes for U.S. debt and equity CUSIPs, which may suggest a healthy volume of capital markets activity as we start the year.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs fell 12.9% in January and international debt CUSIP requests rose 34.0%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were up 6.7% and international debt CUSIP requests were up 35.6%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for January, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through January 2026:

Asset Class 2026 YTD 2025 YTD YOY Change

Private Placement

Securities



548



266



106.0



%

U.S. Corporate Debt 2,334 1,605 45.4 %



CDs < 1-year Maturity



777



542



43.4



%

Syndicated Loans

280

197

42.1

%

International Debt

705

520

35.6

% CDs > 1-year Maturity



597



539



10.8



% Short-Term Municipal

Notes 65 59 10.2 % International Equity 128 120 6.7 %

Long-Term Municipal

Notes



39

37

5.4

%

U.S. Corporate Equity

1,161

1,161

0.0

%

Municipal Bonds

587

610

-3.8

%

Canada Corporate

Debt & Equity 471 562 -16.2 %





About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $25.1 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ over 2 million people, safeguard $19.7 trillion in deposits and extend $13.2 trillion in loans.

For More Information:

John Roderick

john@jroderick.com

+1 (631) 584.2200